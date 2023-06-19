3 strategic measures to protect businesses from the impact of a weakening rand

The rand is still facing pressure and remains at risk of further weakening. It’s not surprising that local businesses are becoming more cautious about the South African investment landscape and considering offshore options, and are bracing themselves against making impulsive decisions.
But despite the headwinds, I urge companies to explore the opportunities that arise during crises. One such opportunity is hedging, which involves using financial tools or strategies to reduce or eliminate the risks associated with currency fluctuations.
Hedging can help local businesses manage risk and limit their exposure to potential losses in volatile markets with unpredictable currency fluctuations.
With the rand still experiencing instability, I recommend three hedging strategies that businesses can use to protect themselves.
As a small open emerging market, South African exporters and their revenues are severely affected by exchange-rate fluctuations. To address this, I suggest businesses enter into forward contracts and lock in the exchange rate at the time of the contract. This ensures a fixed price for goods in their local currency, removing the uncertainty and volatility associated with exchange-rate movements.
It also enables exporters to plan and forecast their cash flows more effectively. Similarly, importers’ costs can be significantly impacted by exchange-rate fluctuations. By engaging in currency futures contracts, importers can secure the exchange rate for a specific period, reducing the risk of adverse currency movements during that time.
This helps them to manage their cash flows, plan their expenses and protect their profits more effectively.As the South African Reserve Bank looks to raise rates once more, it is even more crucial to employ hedging strategies to mitigate inflation risks and ensure stability.By adopting these smart strategies, investors and businesses can proactively safeguard their positions, plan for the future and turn volatility into a pathway for financial resilience.