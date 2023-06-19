3 strategic measures to protect businesses from the impact of a weakening rand

The rand experienced a significant drop, hitting an all-time low of R19.80 against the dollar this month. This decline was prompted by multiple geopolitical factors, such as allegations of Russian military involvement, persistent economic risks of severe load shedding, and a recent credit rating downgrade by S&P.

Source: Supplied. Stian van Zyl, currency and treasury manager at South African foreign-exchange (FX) company Kuda.

The rand is still facing pressure and remains at risk of further weakening. It’s not surprising that local businesses are becoming more cautious about the South African investment landscape and considering offshore options, and are bracing themselves against making impulsive decisions.

But despite the headwinds, I urge companies to explore the opportunities that arise during crises. One such opportunity is hedging, which involves using financial tools or strategies to reduce or eliminate the risks associated with currency fluctuations.

Hedging can help local businesses manage risk and limit their exposure to potential losses in volatile markets with unpredictable currency fluctuations.

With the rand still experiencing instability, I recommend three hedging strategies that businesses can use to protect themselves.