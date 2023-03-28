More than 200 companies on show at Buy Local Summit & Expo

The Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo is featuring more than 200 high-quality home-grown goods and service providers, who are showcasing everything from pharmaceutical and health products to stylish furniture and electronics for home and office use, delicious food and drink products, as well as jewellery and textiles.

This Proudly South African flagship event kicked off on Monday, 27 March at the Sandton Convention Centre. It offers an informative, jam-packed programme under the theme, ‘Growing the Economy and Creating Jobs through Localisation’.

The summit was opened by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, who gave the keynote address.

A diverse range of industries and sectors are being featured in a not-to-be-missed showcase, which goes beyond mere product sales and makes a crucial contribution to strengthening local and international trade and the growth of economies.

Eustace Mashimbye, Proudly SA CEO, said:

“Aspiring and established SMEs and entrepreneurs will have access to the Business Solutions Hub, an area dedicated to entities and organisations that exist to regulate, legislate, and advise small businesses. The entities will be on site to resolve disputes, attend to queries and accept applications. These include CIPC, CIPS, CGCSA, the dtic, SEFA, SEDA, SARS, SABS, NEF and The BBBEE Commission.

“Members of Proudly South African share a commitment to an uplifting ethos that promotes social and economic change and progress. They make a meaningful contribution to building South Africa's economy, alleviating unemployment, and retaining existing employment opportunities.”

“The conference floor is abuzz with panel discussions and presentations from representatives of various labour-intensive sectors.

“The ongoing electricity crisis was the focus for seasoned broadcaster Jeremy Maggs on day one, as a facilitator of the panel discussion aimed at unpacking the country’s energy status quo, as well as the localisation and industrialisation opportunities that exist in the Renewable Energy industry. The panel aims to bring out feasible solutions to the crisis that can also create jobs within the country.”

Partners of the 2023 Buy Local Summit & Expo include Absa, Sasol, Aspen, Sizwe IT, Southern Sun, GCIS, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, SA Breweries, the DTIC, Brand South Africa and Trade and Industry KZN (TiKZN).

A full programme and day visitor registration is available at www.buylocalsummit.co.za and all participating exhibitors' information can be found at https://buylocalsummit.co.za/exhibitors/