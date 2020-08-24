Those who do, can - Veganites of the future

As SA's leading private provider, The Independent Institute of Education's (The IIE) Vega School invests heavily in action learning, most notably during its annual Vega Brand Challenge for final-year students. We do so by roping in the country's top industry professionals along with our Vega navigators; subjecting the results of real-life briefs and business challenges to exhaustive and demanding review panels across the country.