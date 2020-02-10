#FairnessFirst: A picture's worth a thousand words - make sure yours speak of inclusivity

Social justice has never had better time to shine than in 2020, especially following the global #MeToo movement and #AmINext here in SA. UN Women has taken this to heart by asking everyone to rethink word use to fight gender bias, while the next batch of emojis is set to be the most inclusive yet.



The call for inclusion grows stronger by the day and the adage that the pen is mightier than the sword still holds true.



In light of this, UN Women has published a social media post titled, ‘What you say matters’:







Actively aiming to use more inclusive language also means you’re aware of stereotypes that may worsen incidents of racism, xenophobia and GBV.



Speaking words of inclusion

We all need to be aware of the words we use and how they impact others around us.



#FairnessFirst: We're all part of the problem. Rethink GBV normalisation HelloFCB+ and the City of Cape Town's "Boys do what men teach them" campaign tied in with this year's global #16daysofactivism campaign, standing out for taking an educational tactic set to inspire behaviour change rather than just raise awareness of the serious gender-based violence (GBV) issue...

Building on the theme of the power of words, we also need to think more creatively about the way we communicate, as ‘attention spam’ is a real thing.



#BizTrends2018: Rewind from attention spam back to attention span One of the biggest trends we're set to see this year is a plethora of marketing messages facing ever-decreasing attention from consumers. Take note of the clever planning required for yours to stand out from the snowballing amount of spam... Luckily, we can streamline our communications as there’s no denying that a single picture often does the job of a thousand words – a photo that captures the moment can do more than roughly two A4 pages of carefully-worded text. Sharing the emotion of emoji

Emojis even more so, as there’s no need to translate them into a specific language in order to convey emotion and even humanise an otherwise overly formal memo, when used sparingly.



#FairnessFirst: Welcome the most diverse emoji set yet Call them emojis or emoticons, you're sure to see even more of those colourful little symbols in all forms of digital communication, with the Unicode Consortium confirming featuring we'll have at least 230 new emojis to choose from in 2019 when different skin tones and genders are included...

Their very universality is the reason we always celebrate the latest release of emoticons from Unicode, as they’re used on most communication devices the world over, whether you’re a WhatsApp whizz or Facebook Messenger is your preferred chat platform.



In fact, a 2016



What to expect from the next emoji pack

So, as I wrote about last year’s Unicode update: In today’s time-starved world, why struggle to put something into words when a few well-placed emojis can do all the talking for you? Bringing diversity to messaging app OjuChat is a fully functional, hyper-localised and culturally diverse messaging application now bringing a dash of colour with region-specific and culturally appropriate communication tools...

With the first emoji set brought into play in 1997, Scroll In reveals that new skin tones were only built into the Unicode in 2015, with the 2019 update having placed more emphasis on living with a disability.



The 2020 update, AKA ‘Unicode 13.0’ and coming to your mobile device in September 2020, promises not only 55 skin tone and gender variants, but more focus on gender-inclusive emoji in the form of a man feeding a baby, a person in tuxedo, a ninja and even a non-gendered Santa Claus.



2020 emoji will include pinched fingers, bubble tea and more gender-inclusivity The Unicode Consortium on Wednesday revealed 62 new emoji coming to devices this year, including a smiley face with tears, nesting dolls and a non-gendered Santa Claus...

Interestingly, the Unicode Consortium has found that the least-used emoji after country flags are the ‘couple with children’ variants.



Unicode revealed this information to help people who submit new emoji for approval to better understand what users prefer.



These are the world's most popular emoji according to Unicode Ever wondered what the most used emoji are? Well, the Unicode Consortium, or emoji overlord if you will, has now revealed exactly that...

So, while it’s a positive step forward in that there are more inclusive options than ever before, that doesn’t mean you’ll see them popping up in all your chats going forward.



The most-used emoji remain the non-gendered and culturally-neutral favourites of the ‘laughing-cry’ face, the red heart, heart eyes, prayer hands, crying face and flame.



