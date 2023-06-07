DStv subscribers gain access to BritBox's best of British TV

DStv subscribers will now have access to an exciting range of British TV content starting from 6 June 2023. BritBox, a collaboration between the BBC and ITV, will be introduced as an app on the Explora Ultra and Streama devices. Additionally, it will be available as an add-to-bill option for all DStv subscribers, providing them with a wider selection of entertainment options.

BritBox offers a diverse collection of new and exclusive titles, as well as a vast library of classic content spanning various genres such as dramas, comedies, crime shows, documentaries, lifestyle programs, and murder mysteries.

“We’re delighted to add BritBox to the range of services our customers can enjoy on our devices, with the added benefit of paying only one bill for all their entertainment,” says Marc Jury, CEO of Multichoice South Africa.

“By making it easy for our subscribers to access and enjoy world-class entertainment in one place, we're always prioritising a better customer experience. DStv Explora Ultra and Streama are enablers for MultiChoice's partnership with BritBox, which offers more content, ease of subscription and payment, with the digital world presenting an opportunity for a more enhanced video-on-demand experience,” adds Jury.

Reemah Sakaan, CEO BritBox International said: “Through this new partnership with MultiChoice we will bring BritBox’s unparalleled Original series to DStv subscribers across South Africa, express from the UK, as well as the largest collection of British programming, all in one place. This includes exclusive new hits such as Stonehouse, starring Emmy-winner Matthew Macfadyen, Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise, period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton and dark comedy The Cleaner. MultiChoice joins our list of prestigious international partners as we continue to delight quality-seeking audiences and our more than three million subscribers across the world.”