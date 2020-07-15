More Showmax Originals on the way, including Kelly Khumalo reality series and Tali's Baby Diary

View this post on Instagram

What is happening!???? I’ll tell you what is happening. Season 2!!! That’s right guys. Tali 2 is coming to @showmaxonline in 2021! I’m finished with excitement. I love u guys SO much I can’t even �� #finished #season2 #influencer #excited #newseasonwhodis #cute #beautyblogger #bignews #instalove #announcement #nofilter #tbt #myjourney #herecomestali2 #iloveuguys