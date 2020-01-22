BehindtheSelfie with... Atisha Gopichund, techno marketing director at Saint-Gobain Gyproc

This week, we go behind the selfie with Atisha Gopichund-Lutchman, techno marketing director at Saint-Gobain Gyproc sub-Saharan Africa.

Gopichund captions her #BehindtheSelfie feature as follows: ”What I love about my job is that we can innovate and introduce new products and technologies that improve daily life.”

1. Where do you live, work and play?

Every so often, I put on my safety shoes, hard hat and high-viz vest (safety first!) to visit our different manufacturing sites sprawled across various locations further east of JHB.

2. What’s your claim to fame?

3. Describe your career so far.

4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.

5. What do you love about your industry?

6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.

7. What are the tools of your trade?

How the construction sector's moving towards greener building techniques Green building and sustainability are words that remain at the forefront of conversations for many South Africans...

8. Who is getting it right in your industry?

9. List a few pain points the industry can improve on.

10. What are you working on right now?

11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.

Build clever

Time is money

12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?

13. What’s your secret talent/party trick?

14. Are you a technophobe or a technophile?

15. What would we find if we scrolled through your phone?

#Newsmaker: Atisha Gopichund on how embracing her femininity has benefited her career Atisha Gopichund is a wife, mother and businesswoman working in the interior construction sector. I asked her to let us in on the challenges she has faced working in such a male-dominated industry and for some words of advice to other women facing similar challenges in business...

16. What advice would you give to newbies hoping to crack into the industry?

I was born and raised in Durban, but for about the last 16 years have lived and worked mostly in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.Of interest, I have a Masters in civil engineering: Storm water management, but I found my niche in techno marketing. I’m responsible for market analytics, technology, product, technical and sectoral developments related to building materials and the built environment.I have been in the building manufacturing industry for over a decade. My studies and career started in civil engineering, with work experience in designing and supervising the construction of roads, buildings and water supply.In my current capacity as techno marketing director for Saint-Gobain sub-Saharan Africa, I was recently appointed to the board of directors for the region.I am responsible for assessing and formulating growth strategies and creating business opportunities by cross-linking markets, solutions and technologies.New experiences with my family and the simple pleasures of good food and good company. I also cherish my personal reflection time.Simply put… We make living, working and play spaces better! I love that we can innovate and introduce new products and technologies that improve daily life.Daily operational-type meetings, emails, briefs, presentations, reporting and multiple conversations.A positive can-do spirit and my team.Generally, the industry is tough and what’s key is to remain relevant. Different ways of doing things are appropriate for different people.Diversity, skills, retention of good people, continuous professional development and focus on ALL quotients – SQ+EQ+IQ+PQ = SUCCESS.Multiple product developments and enhancements, retail and brand campaigns, customer events, targeted digital initiatives.When I am out of the office environment. Usually during an evening walk, in the shower, over weekends. I guess when my brain isn’t feeling the pressure!Hmm, no known party tricks…Technophile! I’m up for any form of tech that can make life easier and increase productivity.Family pictures, construction of buildings, product images, home décor and interior pics.You are solely able to define your journey and destination (career, life, family, relationships).Set goals, big ones!