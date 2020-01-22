BehindtheSelfie with... Atisha Gopichund, techno marketing director at Saint-Gobain Gyproc

This week, we go behind the selfie with Atisha Gopichund-Lutchman, techno marketing director at Saint-Gobain Gyproc sub-Saharan Africa.
Gopichund captions her #BehindtheSelfie feature as follows: ”What I love about my job is that we can innovate and introduce new products and technologies that improve daily life.”
1. Where do you live, work and play?
I was born and raised in Durban, but for about the last 16 years have lived and worked mostly in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.
Every so often, I put on my safety shoes, hard hat and high-viz vest (safety first!) to visit our different manufacturing sites sprawled across various locations further east of JHB.
2. What’s your claim to fame?
Of interest, I have a Masters in civil engineering: Storm water management, but I found my niche in techno marketing. I’m responsible for market analytics, technology, product, technical and sectoral developments related to building materials and the built environment.
3. Describe your career so far.
I have been in the building manufacturing industry for over a decade. My studies and career started in civil engineering, with work experience in designing and supervising the construction of roads, buildings and water supply.
Atisha Gopichund is a wife, mother and businesswoman working in the interior construction sector. I asked her to let us in on the challenges she has faced working in such a male-dominated industry and for some words of advice to other women facing similar challenges in business...
