One Screen 2020 shortlist announced
The One Club for Creativity's short film festival jury has selected just over 100 entries from the advertising and filmmaking communities. These submissions will face one more round of scrutiny before the winners are unveiled next month at our annual screening.
All One Screen entries are judged by a jury of top industry professionals. A selection of the winners will be shown at a screening in New York City on Tuesday, 25 February.
One Screen gives advertising industry professionals the opportunity to showcase their personal film and video work to a jury of peers in both the advertising and film production communities. Below view the shortlist for 2020:
Fiction
Art and State // Los Angeles
Monday
nakid // Bangkok
Bon Appetit
FCBIndia // Gurugram
Bhukkad
Skunk // Los Angeles
Locals Only
Reverse // New York
Play: The Power of Ideas
Chris Low // New York
Black Ghost Son
Documentary
Good Company // New York
Vogue - Simone: A Survivors Story
BBDO New York // New York
The ALS Association - Coach Randel: A Test of Time
Dentsu // Tokyo
Dear Glenn
Ogilvy // Singapore
Please Arrest Me
Sanctuary // Los Angeles
Freedom Prep
Element // Boston
Alzheimer Association: Good Man
Google // Shibuya
Grow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of Ethique
Droga5 // New York
Monowi
BYU Adlab // Provo
Lionheart
Observatory // Los Angeles
Four Walks
Reverse // New York
Rose de Mai
Music Video
Black Box // Los Angeles
Wash
ACBD Studio // Lisboa
Lina_Raul Refree Cuidei que tinha Morrido
Anonymous Content // Culver City
Dam I love This Friday Night
Anonymous Content // Culver City
Circle Back
Anonymous Content // Culver City
Show Me Love
Animation
Jones Knowles Ritchie // London
Burger King - Join The Meltdown
FCB Chicago // Chicago
Carol H. Williams and the Rejected Script
New York Times // New York City
Conception: When Your Child's Bogeyman Is Real
Observatory // Los Angeles
The History of La Cerveza Mas Fina
Branded Content
Prettybird // Culver City
A Plentiful Feast
Weber Shandwick // New York
Railroad Ties
BBDO New York // New York
Monica Lewinsky - The Epidemic
BBDO New York // New York
Thinx - MENstruation
BBDO New York // New York
Sandy Hook Promise - Back to School Essentials
Dentsu // Tokyo
Dear Glenn
Antidote // Dublin
Proud Dads
VaynerX // New York City
Dwyane Wade's Last Swap
m ss ng p eces // Los Angeles
Seven Mother
Quad Productions // Clichy
Poulehouse
Reverse // New York
Play: The Power of Ideas
Budget Under $10,000
Bensimon Byrne // Toronto
Boys Don't Cry
FCBIndia // Gurugram
Bhukkad
Zulu Alpha Kilo // Toronto
#UnravelHate
18 Uppercut // Shanghai,
Heartbeat Waveform
Mobile Film
Film Pills // NY
Share your Crazy
Film Pills // NY
National Museum of Qatar
Sven D. // New York
The Reef
Title and End Credit Sequences
Substance // Sydney
TEDx Sydney: Legacy
Independent Director // Brooklyn
The 20th New Yorker Festival
Experimental
BBDO New York // New York
Monica Lewinsky - The Epidemic
BBDO New York // New York
Sandy Hook Promise - Back to School Essentials
FCBIndia // Gurugram
Times Out and Proud
Comedy
EllenHoulihan.com / Art Center College of Design // Marina Del Rey
Sunday Scaries
Zulu Alpha Kilo // Toronto
Billy's Lemonade
Observatory // Los Angeles
Tonya
Chris Fanelli // New York
Do You Want to Learn Magic?
60 Second Films
Espina Blanca Productions // Thousand Oaks
Daddy
BBDO New York // New York
FedEx - Box
Observatory // Los Angeles
The History of La Cerveza Mas Fina
Jones Knowles Ritchie // New York
Marble: Big Data for Every Child
Art Direction/Production Design
Friends & Fellows Media GmbH // Munich
Dear Enemy - The Journey of Bashir
Cossette // Toronto
Be Unbordered
VaynerX // New York City
Meek Mill: A New Set of Rights
Observatory // Los Angeles
Behind The History of La Cerveza Mas Fina
Conquistadors // Brooklyn
2052 Surfers
Sound Design/Original Score
Gallegos United // Huntington Beach
We La Gente
Gallegos United // Huntington Beach
Kim Jung Gi
Google // Shibuya
Grow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of Ethique
Foreign Film
Friends & Fellows Media GmbH // Munich
Dear Enemy - The Journey of Bashir
Bensimon Byrne // Toronto
Boys Don't Cry
For All Humankind, LLC // Westport
Fighting poaching with education: the story of Grace
VFX
Sophist Films // Los Angeles
Radius
BBDO New York // New York
Macy's - Santa Girl
Student
Pascal Schelbli // 8004
The Beauty
My own // London
Irla and the fish
Emerging - Directors
Friends & Fellows Media GmbH // Munich
Dear Enemy - The Journey of Bashir
FINCH // Paddington
Backpedal
Sanctuary // Los Angeles
Freedom Prep
Google // Shibuya
Grow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of Ethique
Reverse // New York
Rose de Mai
Reverse // New York
Forged in Flint
Emerging Writers
Social Push Club // Plainfield
The Social Scene Series
Emerging Cinematographer
VaynerX // New York City
Dwyane Wade's Last Swap
Creative Award - Best Direction
Art and State // Los Angeles
Monday
Bensimon Byrne // Toronto
Boys Don't Cry
Cossette // Toronto
Be Unbordered
Sanctuary // Los Angeles
Freedom Prep
Skunk // Los Angeles
Locals Only
Aisha Schliessler // New York
Rhinestone Blue
Creative Award - Best Editor
Freelance // Brooklyn
Koffee
Creative Award - Writer
Humano // Rockville
Wom3n
Creative Award - Best Cinematography
Cossette // Toronto
Be Unbordered
Regional - Asia Specific
Substance // Sydney
TEDx Sydney: Legacy
FCBIndia // Gurugram
Times Out and Proud
FCBIndia // Gurugram
Bhukkad
Google // Shibuya
Grow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of Ethique
Regional - Europe
Conquistadors // Brooklyn
2052 Surfers
Quad Productions // Clichy
Boucan La Cible
No Sleep // Copenhagen
Voiceless Women
Regional - Latin America
Observatory // Los Angeles
The History of La Cerveza Mas Fina
Regional - North America
Valiant Pictures // New York
Beshken "White Gemini"
New York Times // New York
Conception: When Your Child's Bogeyman Is Real
Observatory // Los Angeles
#EvolveTheDefinition
Sukle Advertising // Denver
Wilder: A Tale of Love for the Outdoors
