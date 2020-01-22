One Show Awards Special Section

One Screen 2020 shortlist announced

The One Club for Creativity's short film festival jury has selected just over 100 entries from the advertising and filmmaking communities. These submissions will face one more round of scrutiny before the winners are unveiled next month at our annual screening.
© The One Club for Creativity.

All One Screen entries are judged by a jury of top industry professionals. A selection of the winners will be shown at a screening in New York City on Tuesday, 25 February.

One Screen gives advertising industry professionals the opportunity to showcase their personal film and video work to a jury of peers in both the advertising and film production communities. Below view the shortlist for 2020:

Fiction


Art and State // Los Angeles
Monday

nakid // Bangkok
Bon Appetit

FCBIndia // Gurugram
Bhukkad

Skunk // Los Angeles
Locals Only

Reverse // New York
Play: The Power of Ideas

Chris Low // New York
Black Ghost Son

Documentary


Good Company // New York
Vogue - Simone: A Survivors Story

BBDO New York // New York
The ALS Association - Coach Randel: A Test of Time

Dentsu // Tokyo
Dear Glenn

Ogilvy // Singapore
Please Arrest Me

Sanctuary // Los Angeles
Freedom Prep

Element // Boston
Alzheimer Association: Good Man

Google // Shibuya
Grow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of Ethique

Droga5 // New York
Monowi

BYU Adlab // Provo
Lionheart

Observatory // Los Angeles
Four Walks

Reverse // New York
Rose de Mai

Music Video


Black Box // Los Angeles
Wash

ACBD Studio // Lisboa
Lina_Raul Refree Cuidei que tinha Morrido

Anonymous Content // Culver City
Dam I love This Friday Night

Anonymous Content // Culver City
Circle Back

Anonymous Content // Culver City
Show Me Love

Animation


Jones Knowles Ritchie // London
Burger King - Join The Meltdown

FCB Chicago // Chicago
Carol H. Williams and the Rejected Script

New York Times // New York City
Conception: When Your Child's Bogeyman Is Real

Observatory // Los Angeles
The History of La Cerveza Mas Fina

Branded Content


Prettybird // Culver City
A Plentiful Feast

Weber Shandwick // New York
Railroad Ties

BBDO New York // New York
Monica Lewinsky - The Epidemic

BBDO New York // New York
Thinx - MENstruation

BBDO New York // New York
Sandy Hook Promise - Back to School Essentials

Dentsu // Tokyo
Dear Glenn

Antidote // Dublin
Proud Dads

VaynerX // New York City
Dwyane Wade's Last Swap

m ss ng p eces // Los Angeles
Seven Mother

Quad Productions // Clichy
Poulehouse

Reverse // New York
Play: The Power of Ideas

Budget Under $10,000


Bensimon Byrne // Toronto
Boys Don't Cry

FCBIndia // Gurugram
Bhukkad

Zulu Alpha Kilo // Toronto
#UnravelHate

18 Uppercut // Shanghai,
Heartbeat Waveform

Mobile Film


Film Pills // NY
Share your Crazy

Film Pills // NY
National Museum of Qatar

Sven D. // New York
The Reef

Title and End Credit Sequences


Substance // Sydney
TEDx Sydney: Legacy

Independent Director // Brooklyn
The 20th New Yorker Festival

Experimental


BBDO New York // New York
Monica Lewinsky - The Epidemic

BBDO New York // New York
Sandy Hook Promise - Back to School Essentials

FCBIndia // Gurugram
Times Out and Proud

Comedy


EllenHoulihan.com / Art Center College of Design // Marina Del Rey
Sunday Scaries

Zulu Alpha Kilo // Toronto
Billy's Lemonade

Observatory // Los Angeles
Tonya

Chris Fanelli // New York
Do You Want to Learn Magic?

60 Second Films


Espina Blanca Productions // Thousand Oaks
Daddy

BBDO New York // New York
FedEx - Box

Observatory // Los Angeles
The History of La Cerveza Mas Fina

Jones Knowles Ritchie // New York
Marble: Big Data for Every Child

Art Direction/Production Design


Friends & Fellows Media GmbH // Munich
Dear Enemy - The Journey of Bashir

Cossette // Toronto
Be Unbordered

VaynerX // New York City
Meek Mill: A New Set of Rights

Observatory // Los Angeles
Behind The History of La Cerveza Mas Fina

Conquistadors // Brooklyn
2052 Surfers

Sound Design/Original Score


Gallegos United // Huntington Beach
We La Gente

Gallegos United // Huntington Beach
Kim Jung Gi

Google // Shibuya
Grow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of Ethique

Foreign Film


Friends & Fellows Media GmbH // Munich
Dear Enemy - The Journey of Bashir

Bensimon Byrne // Toronto
Boys Don't Cry

For All Humankind, LLC // Westport
Fighting poaching with education: the story of Grace

VFX


Sophist Films // Los Angeles
Radius

BBDO New York // New York
Macy's - Santa Girl

Student


Pascal Schelbli // 8004
The Beauty

My own // London
Irla and the fish

Emerging - Directors


Friends & Fellows Media GmbH // Munich
Dear Enemy - The Journey of Bashir

FINCH // Paddington
Backpedal

Sanctuary // Los Angeles
Freedom Prep

Google // Shibuya
Grow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of Ethique

Reverse // New York
Rose de Mai

Reverse // New York
Forged in Flint

Emerging Writers


Social Push Club // Plainfield
The Social Scene Series

Emerging Cinematographer


VaynerX // New York City
Dwyane Wade's Last Swap

Creative Award - Best Direction


Art and State // Los Angeles
Monday

Bensimon Byrne // Toronto
Boys Don't Cry

Cossette // Toronto
Be Unbordered

Sanctuary // Los Angeles
Freedom Prep

Skunk // Los Angeles
Locals Only

Aisha Schliessler // New York
Rhinestone Blue

Creative Award - Best Editor 


Freelance // Brooklyn
Koffee

Creative Award - Writer


Humano // Rockville
Wom3n

Creative Award - Best Cinematography


Cossette // Toronto
Be Unbordered

Regional - Asia Specific


Substance // Sydney
TEDx Sydney: Legacy

FCBIndia // Gurugram
Times Out and Proud

FCBIndia // Gurugram
Bhukkad

Google // Shibuya
Grow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of Ethique

Regional - Europe


Conquistadors // Brooklyn
2052 Surfers

Quad Productions // Clichy
Boucan La Cible

No Sleep // Copenhagen
Voiceless Women

Regional - Latin America


Observatory // Los Angeles
The History of La Cerveza Mas Fina

Regional - North America


Valiant Pictures // New York
Beshken "White Gemini"

New York Times // New York
Conception: When Your Child's Bogeyman Is Real

Observatory // Los Angeles
#EvolveTheDefinition

Sukle Advertising // Denver
Wilder: A Tale of Love for the Outdoors
