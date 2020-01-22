One Screen 2020 shortlist announced

The One Club for Creativity's short film festival jury has selected just over 100 entries from the advertising and filmmaking communities. These submissions will face one more round of scrutiny before the winners are unveiled next month at our annual screening.

© The One Club for Creativity.

Fiction

Documentary

Music Video

Animation

Branded Content

Budget Under $10,000

Mobile Film

Title and End Credit Sequences

Experimental

Comedy

60 Second Films

Art Direction/Production Design

Sound Design/Original Score

Foreign Film

VFX

Student

Emerging - Directors

Emerging Writers

Emerging Cinematographer

Creative Award - Best Direction

Creative Award - Best Editor

Creative Award - Writer

Creative Award - Best Cinematography

Regional - Asia Specific

Regional - Europe

Regional - Latin America

Regional - North America

All One Screen entries are judged by a jury of top industry professionals. A selection of the winners will be shown at a screening in New York City on Tuesday, 25 February.One Screen gives advertising industry professionals the opportunity to showcase their personal film and video work to a jury of peers in both the advertising and film production communities. Below view the shortlist for 2020:Art and State // Los AngelesMondaynakid // BangkokBon AppetitFCBIndia // GurugramBhukkadSkunk // Los AngelesLocals OnlyReverse // New YorkPlay: The Power of IdeasChris Low // New YorkBlack Ghost SonGood Company // New YorkVogue - Simone: A Survivors StoryBBDO New York // New YorkThe ALS Association - Coach Randel: A Test of TimeDentsu // TokyoDear GlennOgilvy // SingaporePlease Arrest MeSanctuary // Los AngelesFreedom PrepElement // BostonAlzheimer Association: Good ManGoogle // ShibuyaGrow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of EthiqueDroga5 // New YorkMonowiBYU Adlab // ProvoLionheartObservatory // Los AngelesFour WalksReverse // New YorkRose de MaiBlack Box // Los AngelesWashACBD Studio // LisboaLina_Raul Refree Cuidei que tinha MorridoAnonymous Content // Culver CityDam I love This Friday NightAnonymous Content // Culver CityCircle BackAnonymous Content // Culver CityShow Me LoveJones Knowles Ritchie // LondonBurger King - Join The MeltdownFCB Chicago // ChicagoCarol H. Williams and the Rejected ScriptNew York Times // New York CityConception: When Your Child's Bogeyman Is RealObservatory // Los AngelesThe History of La Cerveza Mas FinaPrettybird // Culver CityA Plentiful FeastWeber Shandwick // New YorkRailroad TiesBBDO New York // New YorkMonica Lewinsky - The EpidemicBBDO New York // New YorkThinx - MENstruationBBDO New York // New YorkSandy Hook Promise - Back to School EssentialsDentsu // TokyoDear GlennAntidote // DublinProud DadsVaynerX // New York CityDwyane Wade's Last Swapm ss ng p eces // Los AngelesSeven MotherQuad Productions // ClichyPoulehouseReverse // New YorkPlay: The Power of IdeasBensimon Byrne // TorontoBoys Don't CryFCBIndia // GurugramBhukkadZulu Alpha Kilo // Toronto#UnravelHate18 Uppercut // Shanghai,Heartbeat WaveformFilm Pills // NYShare your CrazyFilm Pills // NYNational Museum of QatarSven D. // New YorkThe ReefSubstance // SydneyTEDx Sydney: LegacyIndependent Director // BrooklynThe 20th New Yorker FestivalBBDO New York // New YorkMonica Lewinsky - The EpidemicBBDO New York // New YorkSandy Hook Promise - Back to School EssentialsFCBIndia // GurugramTimes Out and ProudEllenHoulihan.com / Art Center College of Design // Marina Del ReySunday ScariesZulu Alpha Kilo // TorontoBilly's LemonadeObservatory // Los AngelesTonyaChris Fanelli // New YorkDo You Want to Learn Magic?Espina Blanca Productions // Thousand OaksDaddyBBDO New York // New YorkFedEx - BoxObservatory // Los AngelesThe History of La Cerveza Mas FinaJones Knowles Ritchie // New YorkMarble: Big Data for Every ChildFriends & Fellows Media GmbH // MunichDear Enemy - The Journey of BashirCossette // TorontoBe UnborderedVaynerX // New York CityMeek Mill: A New Set of RightsObservatory // Los AngelesBehind The History of La Cerveza Mas FinaConquistadors // Brooklyn2052 SurfersGallegos United // Huntington BeachWe La GenteGallegos United // Huntington BeachKim Jung GiGoogle // ShibuyaGrow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of EthiqueFriends & Fellows Media GmbH // MunichDear Enemy - The Journey of BashirBensimon Byrne // TorontoBoys Don't CryFor All Humankind, LLC // WestportFighting poaching with education: the story of GraceSophist Films // Los AngelesRadiusBBDO New York // New YorkMacy's - Santa GirlPascal Schelbli // 8004The BeautyMy own // LondonIrla and the fishFriends & Fellows Media GmbH // MunichDear Enemy - The Journey of BashirFINCH // PaddingtonBackpedalSanctuary // Los AngelesFreedom PrepGoogle // ShibuyaGrow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of EthiqueReverse // New YorkRose de MaiReverse // New YorkForged in FlintSocial Push Club // PlainfieldThe Social Scene SeriesVaynerX // New York CityDwyane Wade's Last SwapArt and State // Los AngelesMondayBensimon Byrne // TorontoBoys Don't CryCossette // TorontoBe UnborderedSanctuary // Los AngelesFreedom PrepSkunk // Los AngelesLocals OnlyAisha Schliessler // New YorkRhinestone BlueFreelance // BrooklynKoffeeHumano // RockvilleWom3nCossette // TorontoBe UnborderedSubstance // SydneyTEDx Sydney: LegacyFCBIndia // GurugramTimes Out and ProudFCBIndia // GurugramBhukkadGoogle // ShibuyaGrow beyond your goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of EthiqueConquistadors // Brooklyn2052 SurfersQuad Productions // ClichyBoucan La CibleNo Sleep // CopenhagenVoiceless WomenObservatory // Los AngelesThe History of La Cerveza Mas FinaValiant Pictures // New YorkBeshken "White Gemini"New York Times // New YorkConception: When Your Child's Bogeyman Is RealObservatory // Los Angeles#EvolveTheDefinitionSukle Advertising // DenverWilder: A Tale of Love for the Outdoors