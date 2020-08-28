Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Send Clicks vouchers directly to the phone of someone in need

28 Aug 2020
During the pandemic and related lockdown, many South Africans are struggling to afford the basics, from soap and sanitiser - which are crucial to prevent the spread of Covid-19 - to sanitaryware. New digital gift vouchers from Clicks make it easier to send money for essential hygiene items, healthcare services and over-the-counter medicines to those who need it most.


“We wanted to offer our customers a safe and secure way to support their friends, relatives and vulnerable communities during these difficult times,” explains Clicks chief operating officer Rachel Wrigglesworth.

“With social distancing, our new digital gift vouchers are more than just convenient – they’re responsible, too. They can be bought online and sent direct to someone’s cellphone in a matter of minutes, you don’t need to leave your home or stand in a queue – and you can send help even when it’s not possible to get there in person.”

Clicks digital gift vouchers can also be used to access primary healthcare services in any of 195 Clicks Clinics across South Africa. Early detection and treatment of chronic lifestyle diseases can be lifesaving, especially during the pandemic.

Pick n Pay shoppers can now send digital grocery vouchers

Pick n Pay has introduced digital grocery vouchers, providing a safe and easy way to transfer funds to family, friends and others in desperate need of essentials during the Covid-19 pandemic.

21 Apr 2020


When you buy a digital gift voucher, your chosen recipient – anyone with a local cell number – will receive a voucher code via SMS, which can be used immediately at their nearest Clicks store. This makes it possible to send help in an emergency or even give a gift for a special occasion (with no need for a physical giftcard).

Digital gift vouchers are available on the Clicks website or from the Clicks app. Anyone can buy them, whether as a registered user or a guest, for redemption in-store.

Select from set denominations between R50 and R1,000, or choose the exact amount you want to give, starting from R50. Pay using a credit or debit card, or via EFT. There are zero fees, and the vouchers are valid for three years.
