Pick n Pay shoppers can now send digital grocery vouchers

Pick n Pay has introduced digital grocery vouchers, providing a safe and easy way to transfer funds to family, friends and others in desperate need of essentials during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Vouchers will be available through Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay Money counter and will range from R50 up to R1,000. Once purchased, customers can simply send the digital grocery voucher to anyone via SMS or email. The vouchers can then be used in any Pick n Pay store.
9 Apr 2020
Support from a distance
Richard van Rensburg, CIO at Pick n Pay, says that the timing of this new feature is particularly relevant as many customers look to support each other, from a distance. “Many have been separated from their friends, family, domestic workers, staff or colleagues during lockdown. The new digital grocery voucher helps you virtually send essential food items to each other’s homes.”
He adds that the feature will also help customers support a local charity that may be in need of supplies during this difficult time.
The retailer recently launched its Feed the Nation campaign – aimed at providing food for those who don’t have a support system to fall back on during this crisis – and many customers have asked for a way to send a digital grocery voucher to those they want to help. “We believe this will enable us and our customers to help feed more individuals in need.”
How the digital vouchers work
1. Customers can purchase a digital grocery voucher by visiting Webtickets
or any Pick n Pay Money counter
2. Once bought, customers can send the digital grocery voucher via SMS or email
3. The voucher recipient will get a message via the platform selected (SMS or email) with the voucher value and a unique voucher code, which they then use when paying for their purchases.
Pick n Pay says this is not a replacement for physical gift cards, but rather an additional feature to add more value to customers, and help encourage contactless transactions, during this time. Pick n Pay also recently launched ‘Scan & Pay' technology for contactless card payments in all stores.