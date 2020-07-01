L'Oréal appoints new director of Midrand plant

L'Oréal South Africa has appointed Hlengiwe Mathenjwa as the new director of its Midrand manufacturing plant in Johannesburg, effective 1 July 2020.

Hlengiwe Mathenjwa

Career journey

A South African, Mathenjwa takes the helm of the beauty company's first and largest manufacturing facility in the Africa & Middle East region.L’Oréal’s Midrand plant specialises in haircare, skincare and personal hygiene products.It produces a large array of the company’s international portfolio of African beauty brands – such as Dark & Lovely and Restore Plus – developed by L’Oréal’s team of scientists and biologists based in its South African Research and Innovation Centre.Hlengiwe’s vast experience in the chemical industry led her to L’Oréal South Africa in 2013 as a lab manager before growing to take the lead of the Quality Department.Sharing highlights of her journey, she says: “My time at L’Oréal has been so empowering. Having the opportunity to spend one year at our Caudry Plant in France, specialising in skincare, on a performance improvement assignment transformed my career. It was hard being away from my family and adjusting to a new culture.”Upon returning to South Africa Hlengiwe took up the role of production manager overseeing the manufacturing of products made locally.“I am very grateful and humbled to be given this opportunity to lead our Midrand Plant. I appreciate the recognition and trust that the company has put in me. I am looking forward to working with everyone to lead L’Oréal Manufacturing Midrand through this unprecedented time and beyond,” says Hlengiwe.Stretching over around 35,000 square meters, L’Oréal’s Midrand plant employs more than 150 staff members across different functions, with over 56% female employees. Products manufactured here are exported throughout Africa, Europe and the Middle East.L’Oréal also has plants in Nairobi, Kenya and Cairo, Egypt.