Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingJoe Public UnitedBrandMappRogerwilcoKantarMedia24 LifestyleThe Media KrateVicinity MediaDentsuKaya 959Tractor OutdoorBizcommunity.comTopco MediaIMC ConferenceBrandFusionEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Youth Month News South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Youth Month

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

#YouthMonth: Understanding youth culture for better marketing results

1 Jun 2022
Rirhandzu ShingwenyanaBy: Rirhandzu Shingwenyana
How can brands become culturable in today's world of digitally saturated markets, leveraging culture, especially youth culture, for marketing purposes whilst maintaining its true essence?
Source: © Michal Bednarek It is of paramount importance that brands become active members of the youth culture
Source: © Michal Bednarek 123rf It is of paramount importance that brands become active members of the youth culture

How can brands become culturable in today’s world of digitally saturated markets, leveraging culture, especially youth culture, for marketing purposes whilst maintaining its true essence?

Culture is part and parcel of society. Almost everything that people do in society is somewhat related to their culture. Brands exist in a social context where people interact with them.

Culture eats strategy for breakfast


Assuming that you have not been living under a rock, probably you have heard about the phrases culture vulture and culture appropriation.

Culture vulture means using the culture without re-building, opening doors for the custodians or using the culture for commercial reasons without giving credit where it is due. Culture appropriation is the misrepresentation and exploitation of the culture

For these reasons, brands need to be culturally conscious and be involved in the culture. Oftentimes youth culture and culture influence marketing in different ways. Hence the saying that “culture eats strategy for breakfast.’’

Youth culture is a movement


But sometimes, brands and marketers don’t comprehend the impact of culture in marketing exactly because many do not really understand the nuances of youth culture and culture in general.

As a result, it is of paramount importance that brands become active members of the youth culture and culture generally.

Often when tapping into the youth culture, brands produce work of low standard and miss the mark.

Incorporating youth culture into your marketing efforts should not be about riding the bandwagon or the latest trends.

It should be about delving deep, being knowledgeable about and understanding it. Having granular knowledge about youth culture helps with brand storytelling.

“It’s often not easy, but marketing leaders and brand strategists must strive to understand these important cultural shifts—and what’s driving them—to respond with intelligence and empathy. The sharpest brands reflect and refract these changes, enhancing these new directions with storytelling that shift perceptions, advances culture and paves the way to a kinder world, the type of place where we want to live,’’ says a Meta insight article report.

Youth culture is a movement, yet it's organic. What is relevant at this particular moment may be irrelevant next month. So, brands and marketers must be part and parcel of it; always being on the ground.

This will assist with a brand's marketing efforts, and alleviate appropriation of the culture.

Be authentic


You don't have to mimic each and everything the youth does, but you need to complement and extend the movement by being authentic.

To be authentic goes back to knowing and understanding the target market/audience.

This will make your marketing effort believable and thus resonate with them at a personal level. The emotional connection is also important in marketing regardless of the media channels.

For big brands that have entrenched themselves in knowing and understanding youth culture, they have made efforts to hire specialists in youth culture and culture overall.
NextOptions
Rirhandzu Shingwenyana
Rirhandzu Shingwenyana's articles

About Rirhandzu Shingwenyana

Rirhandzu Shingwenyana is a marketing and communications professional with experience in account management, social media and digital marketing campaign management, and marketing.
Read more: youth culture, Rirhandzu Shingwenyana

Related

Source:
The symbiosis of traditional and digital media27 Jan 2022
The fierce competition between radio and podcast
The fierce competition between radio and podcast7 Sep 2021
Understanding traditional and digital marketing
Understanding traditional and digital marketing3 May 2021
What you should know about marketing in 2021
What you should know about marketing in 20212 Feb 2021
The problem with switching from WhatsApp to Telegram and Signal
The problem with switching from WhatsApp to Telegram and Signal26 Jan 2021
Image source: .
The power of the hashtag for social impact marketing28 Sep 2020
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz