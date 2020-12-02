R500m retail upgrade at Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World set for early 2021

The planned R500m extension and upgrade to the retail area at Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2021. The Flanagan & Gerard Group and Emfuleni Resorts development is expected to more than double the retail space in the Boardwalk Precinct, which will be tenanted with retailers to the local market, and will be ready to open in 2022.

Architectural perspective of the entrance to Boardwalk Mall

Additional development plans

A development of this kind typically creates about 2,000 jobs during construction and roughly 1,500 permanent posts thereafter. Local contractors and materials will be used wherever possible. As part of the development, there will be significant investment in upgrading surrounding roads. Second Avenue will be widened into four lanes, and it will include a new entrance into Boardwalk Mall.The retail space will be increased to 23,000malong with an extensive upgrade and reconfiguration. More leisure and retail options will be added, with more shops, restaurants, and entertainment, including the new Sun Park Square which is designed to host events.Bongi Siwisa, chairperson of Emfuleni Resorts - a subsidiary of Sun International, says, “As long-standing partners of Sun International and investors in the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino, including its current retail, Emfuleni is pleased to extend our investment to the new Boardwalk Mall. We believe it is going to be a great asset for ourselves and its community.”Says Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard, “We have always felt that this is a unique, strategic and exciting retail development opportunity in South Africa, and our view still holds. It is a privilege to be working with visionary partners of the calibre of Emfuleni Resorts and Sun International to develop the ultimate convenience shopping experience in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, and we look forward to being part of the venture that will make this vision a reality.”With 17 hectares of land available for the redevelopment, Boardwalk Mall is only the first phase of the redevelopment. Additional plans include hospitality, medical suites, big-box retail and a health club.