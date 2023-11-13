TBCSA partners with Trevor Noah to promote South Africa to the world

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) has partnered with comedian Trevor Noah to promote South African tourism to millions of potential visitors worldwide. The Best of Us campaign will showcase the country through a series of video ads featuring Noah.

The bigger objective is positioning South Africa as a destination of choice for global travellers.

The launch of the campaign took place on 9 November 2023 at the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. The campaign is targeted at travellers from the rest of the African continent and source markets such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

South Africa's diverse tourism offering

The country’s travel and tourism sector is expected to grow at an average rate of 7.6% annually over the next decade. The TBCSA says that it is confident that Noah’s global appeal and deep connection to South Africa places him among the great league of exports produced by South Africa, making him the perfect ambassador for the tourism sector. Noah’s ability to connect with audiences from all over the world will help to raise awareness about South Africa’s diverse culture, fine cuisine, breathtaking adventures, and hospitality experience that compares to no other.

"Trevor Noah is a true South African at heart and having him as the voice of the South African tourism sector will have great benefits for the sector. He is a global brand loved by people all over the world, and his partnership with the TBCSA is a major coup. I am confident that Trevor will help us to position South Africa as the destination of choice for global travellers," says Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, TBCSA CEO.

Noah, who was born in Soweto, has performed the world over and will now use his voice to advocate for the country’s diverse culture, fine cuisine, breathtaking adventures, and a hospitality experience.

"The TBCSA is confident that this partnership will help boost the country’s tourism sector and create jobs and opportunities for everyday South Africans. The TBCSA is also hopeful that this campaign will inspire other South Africans to get involved in promoting the country’s tourism sector through sharing of the ads across social media platforms, to help make South Africa the destination of choice for global travellers,"concludes Tshivhengwa.