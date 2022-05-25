Most Read
The Lost Class propels agency to ADC Awards top agency
Picking up a total of eight Gold Cubes, seven Silver, six Bronze and seven Merits, The Lost Class on behalf of Change the Ref propelled Leo Burnett Chicago to the top agency position in the ADC 101st Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings 2022.
Suppled. Leo Burnett Chicago is the top agency in the ADC 101st Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings 2022
The work, done with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles, also picked up Best of Show, Best of Disciplines in Advertising and Interactive, the Members’ Choice award, and the Designism Cube for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change.
Google capped the year as the ADC 101st top-ranked brand, including winning In-House Best of Discipline for Real Tone.
Highlights of the ADC 101st Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings
ADC 101st Global Agency Rankings
- Leo Burnett Chicago
- The New York Times Magazine New York
- alma DDB Miami
- Area 23 New York
- Serviceplan Germany Munich
- Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires
- COLLINS New York
- MullenLowe SSP3 Bogotá
- WeTransfer Amsterdam
- Shanghai Version Design Group Shanghai
ADC 101st Global Brand-Side Agency Rankings
- Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View
- Spotify In-House New York
- Google Brand Studio San Francisco
- Tencent In-House Shenzhen
- Yandex Magic Camp Moscow
ADC 101st Global Brand Rankings
- Google
- Pepsi
- Degree
- Apple
- Pfaff Harley-Davidson
ADC 101st Global Non-Profit Client Rankings
- Change the Ref
- Shelter
- Girls Scouts of America and Yokosuka City (tie)
- The Columbia Journalism Review
ADC 101st Global Production Company Rankings
- Hungry Man Los Angeles
- Carbo Films Venice CA
- Ladoble Buenos Aires
- Macarena Bogotá
- M SS NG P ECES New York
ADC 101st Global Music & Sound Company Rankings
- Beacon Street Venice CA
- Perra Santa Buenos Aires
- Jamute São Paulo and JSM Music New York (tie)
- 2WEI Music Hamburg
ADC 101st Global Network Rankings
- Leo Burnett Worldwide
- DDB Worldwide
- FCB
- R/GA
- Dentsu
ADC 101st Global Highest-Ranked Work
- The Lost Class by Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles for Change the Ref
- Degree Inclusive by Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires for Unilever
- Tough Turban by Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto for Pfaff Harley-Davidson
- Real Tone by Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View for itself
- Fight for Home by Superunion with Who Wot Why and There Is Studio, all in London for Shelter
ADC 101st Country Rankings
- United States
- China
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Canada
ADC 101st Region Rankings
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
ADC 101st Regional Agencies of the Year
ADC 101st APAC Agency of the Year
- Shanghai Version Design Group Shanghai
ADC 101st Europe Agency of the Year
- Serviceplan Germany Munich
ADC 101st Latin America Agency of the Year
- Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires
ADC 101st Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year
- Leo Burnett Riyadh
ADC 101st North America Agency of the Year
- Leo Burnett Chicago
The ADC 101st Global Creatives of the Year
ADC 101st CCO of the Year
- Alvar Suñol, alma Miami
ADC 101st Global ECD of the Year
- Sam Shepherd, Leo Burnett Chicago
ADC101st Global GCD of the Year (tie)
- Chris Bernesby, Area 23 New York
- Joe Capanear, Area 23 New York
ADC 101st Global Designer of the Year
- Mia Meredith, The New York Times Magazine New York
ADC 101st Global Art Director of the Year (tie)
- Katie DiNardo, Leo Burnett Chicago
- Sofia Gahn, Leo Burnett Chicago
ADC 101st Global Copywriter of the Year (tie)
- Kelley Barrett, Leo Burnett Chicago
- MacKenzie Hart, Leo Burnett Chicago
ADC 101st Global Director of the Year
- Bryan Buckley, Hungry Man Los Angeles
ADC 101st Global Photographer of the Year
- Neil DaCosta Portland
ADC 101st Global Illustrator of the Year
- Sean Hannaway, Leo Burnett Chicago
ADC 101st Global Animator of the Year
- Igor Bastidas New York
ADC 101st Global Typographer of the Year
- Eve Steben, This Is Studio London
ADC 101st Global CMO of the Year
- Deborah Yeh, Sephora
The rankings can be viewed by Agency, Independent Agency, Brand-Side Agency, Network, Brand, Non-Profit Client, Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Highest Ranked Work, Country, Region, and Creatives (globally, and by region and country), using dropdown menus.
Methodology
Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on ADC Cubes, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows: Gold Cube 15 points, Silver 7, Bronze 3, Merit 1, Fusion Cube 30, Designism Cube 45, Best of Discipline 45, and Black Cube for Best of Show 90.
If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline, the points for the highest award in that discipline is counted towards “of the Year” awards.
Points are only awarded to agencies listed as Primary and Secondary on entries. If several agencies are listed under Primary and Secondary, the points are divided among them.
A total of 10,565 pieces were entered from 54 countries in the ADC 101st Annual Awards, a 15.7% increase over last year. Agencies, studios, freelancers, brands and production companies in 36 countries were awarded a total of 95 ADC Gold Cubes, 114 Silvers, 172 Bronze and 381 Merits this year.
