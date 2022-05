The Lost Class propels agency to ADC Awards top agency

Suppled. Leo Burnett Chicago is the top agency in the ADC 101st Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings 2022

ADC 101st Global Agency Rankings

Leo Burnett Chicago

The New York Times Magazine New York

alma DDB Miami

Area 23 New York

Serviceplan Germany Munich

Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires

COLLINS New York

MullenLowe SSP3 Bogotá

WeTransfer Amsterdam

Shanghai Version Design Group Shanghai

ADC 101st Global Brand-Side Agency Rankings

Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View

Spotify In-House New York

Google Brand Studio San Francisco

Tencent In-House Shenzhen

Yandex Magic Camp Moscow

ADC 101st Global Brand Rankings

Google

Pepsi

Degree

Apple

Pfaff Harley-Davidson

ADC 101st Global Non-Profit Client Rankings

Change the Ref

Shelter

Girls Scouts of America and Yokosuka City (tie)

The Columbia Journalism Review

ADC 101st Global Production Company Rankings

Hungry Man Los Angeles

Carbo Films Venice CA

Ladoble Buenos Aires Macarena Bogotá

M SS NG P ECES New York

ADC 101st Global Music & Sound Company Rankings

Beacon Street Venice CA

Perra Santa Buenos Aires

Jamute São Paulo and JSM Music New York (tie)

2WEI Music Hamburg

ADC 101st Global Network Rankings

Leo Burnett Worldwide

DDB Worldwide

FCB

R/GA

Dentsu

ADC 101st Global Highest-Ranked Work

The Lost Class by Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles for Change the Ref

Degree Inclusive by Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires for Unilever

Tough Turban by Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto for Pfaff Harley-Davidson

Real Tone by Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View for itself

Fight for Home by Superunion with Who Wot Why and There Is Studio, all in London for Shelter

ADC 101st Country Rankings

United States

China

Germany

United Kingdom

Canada

ADC 101st Region Rankings

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

ADC 101st APAC Agency of the Year

Shanghai Version Design Group Shanghai

ADC 101st Europe Agency of the Year

Serviceplan Germany Munich

ADC 101st Latin America Agency of the Year

Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires

ADC 101st Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year

Leo Burnett Riyadh

ADC 101st North America Agency of the Year

Leo Burnett Chicago

ADC 101st CCO of the Year

Alvar Suñol, alma Miami

ADC 101st Global ECD of the Year

Sam Shepherd, Leo Burnett Chicago

ADC101st Global GCD of the Year (tie)

Chris Bernesby, Area 23 New York



Joe Capanear, Area 23 New York

ADC 101st Global Designer of the Year

Mia Meredith, The New York Times Magazine New York

ADC 101st Global Art Director of the Year (tie)

Katie DiNardo, Leo Burnett Chicago



Sofia Gahn, Leo Burnett Chicago

ADC 101st Global Copywriter of the Year (tie)

Kelley Barrett, Leo Burnett Chicago



MacKenzie Hart, Leo Burnett Chicago

ADC 101st Global Director of the Year

Bryan Buckley, Hungry Man Los Angeles

ADC 101st Global Photographer of the Year

Neil DaCosta Portland

ADC 101st Global Illustrator of the Year

Sean Hannaway, Leo Burnett Chicago

ADC 101st Global Animator of the Year

Igor Bastidas New York

ADC 101st Global Typographer of the Year

Eve Steben, This Is Studio London

ADC 101st Global CMO of the Year

Deborah Yeh, Sephora

Methodology

The work, done with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles, also picked up Best of Show, Best of Disciplines in Advertising and Interactive, the Members’ Choice award, and the Designism Cube for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change.Google capped the year as the ADC 101st top-ranked brand, including winning In-House Best of Discipline forThe rankings can be viewed by Agency, Independent Agency, Brand-Side Agency, Network, Brand, Non-Profit Client, Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Highest Ranked Work, Country, Region, and Creatives (globally, and by region and country), using dropdown menus.Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on ADC Cubes, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows: Gold Cube 15 points, Silver 7, Bronze 3, Merit 1, Fusion Cube 30, Designism Cube 45, Best of Discipline 45, and Black Cube for Best of Show 90.If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline, the points for the highest award in that discipline is counted towards “of the Year” awards.Points are only awarded to agencies listed as Primary and Secondary on entries. If several agencies are listed under Primary and Secondary, the points are divided among them.A total of 10,565 pieces were entered from 54 countries in the ADC 101st Annual Awards, a 15.7% increase over last year. Agencies, studios, freelancers, brands and production companies in 36 countries were awarded a total of 95 ADC Gold Cubes, 114 Silvers, 172 Bronze and 381 Merits this year.