The One Club of Creativity Special Section

latest news | www.oneclub.org | www.oneshow.org | @TheOneClub

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

The One Club for Creativity

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

The Lost Class propels agency to ADC Awards top agency

25 May 2022
Picking up a total of eight Gold Cubes, seven Silver, six Bronze and seven Merits, The Lost Class on behalf of Change the Ref propelled Leo Burnett Chicago to the top agency position in the ADC 101st Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings 2022.
Suppled. Leo Burnett Chicago is the top agency in the ADC 101st Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings 2022
Suppled. Leo Burnett Chicago is the top agency in the ADC 101st Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings 2022

The work, done with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles, also picked up Best of Show, Best of Disciplines in Advertising and Interactive, the Members’ Choice award, and the Designism Cube for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change.

Supplied. Leo Burnett Chicago dominated the ADC Awards and ceremony, winning Black Cube and Agency of the Year
Leo Burnett Chicago tops One Club ADC 101st Annual Awards 2022

19 May 2022


Google capped the year as the ADC 101st top-ranked brand, including winning In-House Best of Discipline for Real Tone.



Highlights of the ADC 101st Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings

ADC 101st Global Agency Rankings


  1. Leo Burnett Chicago
  2. The New York Times Magazine New York
  3. alma DDB Miami
  4. Area 23 New York
  5. Serviceplan Germany Munich
  6. Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires
  7. COLLINS New York
  8. MullenLowe SSP3 Bogotá
  9. WeTransfer Amsterdam
  10. Shanghai Version Design Group Shanghai

Supplied. The One Show 2022 Special Awards were announced in New York on Friday evening
The Lost Class most awarded entry at One Show 2022

21 May 2022


ADC 101st Global Brand-Side Agency Rankings


  1. Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View
  2. Spotify In-House New York
  3. Google Brand Studio San Francisco
  4. Tencent In-House Shenzhen
  5. Yandex Magic Camp Moscow

ADC 101st Global Brand Rankings


  1. Google
  2. Pepsi
  3. Degree
  4. Apple
  5. Pfaff Harley-Davidson

ADC 101st Global Non-Profit Client Rankings


  1. Change the Ref
  2. Shelter
  3. Girls Scouts of America and Yokosuka City (tie)
  4. The Columbia Journalism Review

ADC 101st Global Production Company Rankings


  1. Hungry Man Los Angeles
  2. Carbo Films Venice CA
  3. Ladoble Buenos Aires
  4. Macarena Bogotá
  5. M SS NG P ECES New York

ADC 101st Global Music & Sound Company Rankings


  1. Beacon Street Venice CA
  2. Perra Santa Buenos Aires
  3. Jamute São Paulo and JSM Music New York (tie)
  4. 2WEI Music Hamburg

ADC 101st Global Network Rankings


  1. Leo Burnett Worldwide
  2. DDB Worldwide
  3. FCB
  4. R/GA
  5. Dentsu

Source: © yomzani.com Joe Public United Johannesburg are tied for The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year
SA agency ties for The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year

8 hours ago


ADC 101st Global Highest-Ranked Work


  1. The Lost Class by Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles for Change the Ref
  2. Degree Inclusive by Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires for Unilever
  3. Tough Turban by Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto for Pfaff Harley-Davidson
  4. Real Tone by Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View for itself
  5. Fight for Home by Superunion with Who Wot Why and There Is Studio, all in London for Shelter

ADC 101st Country Rankings


  1. United States
  2. China
  3. Germany
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Canada

ADC 101st Region Rankings


  1. North America
  2. Europe
  3. Asia Pacific
  4. Latin America
  5. Middle East & Africa

ADC 101st Regional Agencies of the Year

ADC 101st APAC Agency of the Year

  • Shanghai Version Design Group Shanghai

ADC 101st Europe Agency of the Year

  • Serviceplan Germany Munich

ADC 101st Latin America Agency of the Year

  • Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires

ADC 101st Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year

  • Leo Burnett Riyadh

ADC 101st North America Agency of the Year

  • Leo Burnett Chicago

The ADC 101st Global Creatives of the Year

ADC 101st CCO of the Year

  • Alvar Suñol, alma Miami

ADC 101st Global ECD of the Year

  • Sam Shepherd, Leo Burnett Chicago

ADC101st Global GCD of the Year (tie)

  • Chris Bernesby, Area 23 New York
  • Joe Capanear, Area 23 New York

ADC 101st Global Designer of the Year

  • Mia Meredith, The New York Times Magazine New York

ADC 101st Global Art Director of the Year (tie)

  • Katie DiNardo, Leo Burnett Chicago
  • Sofia Gahn, Leo Burnett Chicago

ADC 101st Global Copywriter of the Year (tie)

  • Kelley Barrett, Leo Burnett Chicago
  • MacKenzie Hart, Leo Burnett Chicago

ADC 101st Global Director of the Year

  • Bryan Buckley, Hungry Man Los Angeles

ADC 101st Global Photographer of the Year

  • Neil DaCosta Portland

ADC 101st Global Illustrator of the Year

  • Sean Hannaway, Leo Burnett Chicago

ADC 101st Global Animator of the Year

  • Igor Bastidas New York

ADC 101st Global Typographer of the Year

  • Eve Steben, This Is Studio London

ADC 101st Global CMO of the Year

  • Deborah Yeh, Sephora

The rankings can be viewed by Agency, Independent Agency, Brand-Side Agency, Network, Brand, Non-Profit Client, Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Highest Ranked Work, Country, Region, and Creatives (globally, and by region and country), using dropdown menus.

Methodology


Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on ADC Cubes, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows: Gold Cube 15 points, Silver 7, Bronze 3, Merit 1, Fusion Cube 30, Designism Cube 45, Best of Discipline 45, and Black Cube for Best of Show 90.

Source:
#CreativeWeek22: Changing how we see creativity

By 2 days ago


If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline, the points for the highest award in that discipline is counted towards “of the Year” awards.

Points are only awarded to agencies listed as Primary and Secondary on entries. If several agencies are listed under Primary and Secondary, the points are divided among them.

A total of 10,565 pieces were entered from 54 countries in the ADC 101st Annual Awards, a 15.7% increase over last year. Agencies, studios, freelancers, brands and production companies in 36 countries were awarded a total of 95 ADC Gold Cubes, 114 Silvers, 172 Bronze and 381 Merits this year.
NextOptions
Read more: Leo Burnett Chicago, Change the Ref

Related

Supplied. The One Show 2022 Special Awards were announced in New York on Friday evening
The Lost Class most awarded entry at One Show 202221 May 2022
Supplied. Leo Burnett Chicago dominated the ADC Awards and ceremony, winning Black Cube and Agency of the Year
Leo Burnett Chicago tops One Club ADC 101st Annual Awards 202219 May 2022
Image supplied
Luum Awards winners announced9 Nov 2021
Samsung's &quot;Ostrich&quot; by MJZ and MPC of Los Angeles with Leo Burnett Chicago, snags nine finalist spots.
South African amongst ADC Awards finalists!10 Apr 2018
Grand Prix-winning 'Van Gogh's Bedrooms: Let Yourself In.
#CannesLions2017: Creative Effectiveness Lions winners!23 Jun 2017
All the ADC Gold Cube winners for 2017
All the ADC Gold Cube winners for 20179 May 2017
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz