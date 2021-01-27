OSawards: Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer, FCB Joburg to judge Print & Out of Home

The One Club for Creativity recently revealed seven creatives from South Africa who will serve as judges for The One Show 2021. The judging panel is made of more than 250 top creatives from across 42 countries that will judge work from around the world.

Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer at FCB Johannesburg

In 2020, FCB Joburg’s creative studio was boosted with the acquisition of top creative Tseliso Rangaka, who quit Ogilvy Cape Town after 13 years to become FCB’s chief creative officer. Rangaka has been selected to serve as a judge in the Print & Out of Home category at The One Show 2021.It’s a real privilege to be invited. I have a lot of respect for The One Show.To be honest, there hasn’t been much opportunity to celebrate. Personally, I feel that it’s the least I can do, given the amazing work The One Show does around diversity in our industry. I’m happy to help.A lot of talking while on mute, odd hours to be on a video call with strangers, and a lot of fun. I find online judging to be more focused and the discussions are typically candid and to the point. One doesn’t feel the weight of the room quite as much as with in-person judging. So that’s all good for the work.Great ideas that draw insight from the times we live in. Not so much the Covid-19 bandwagon work. Although some of it is great. I’d like to see ideas that acknowledge our current reality but also go a step further to deliver a refreshing point of view.It’s been devastating in many ways. We’ve all suffered major losses. In our personal lives and at our agencies. There’s a silver lining, in that we’ve probably never been as connected to the world outside our buildings as we are now. We’ve been forced to come up for air and that’s a good thing in the long run.I’m hoping to see a kind of simplicity revival. Simplicity in the ideas. Simplicity in the craft. Some great writing would be nice as well. If that’s not too much to ask.