BizTrends2020: SA trends for brick and mortar stores - the present and the future

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Retail trends
SA trends for brick and mortar stores - the present and the futureBeate Stiehler-Mulder and Mariëtte Frazer
Agriculture trends
Construction & Engineering trends
5 key architectural and sustainable initiative trendsBouwer Serfontein
Pioneering immersive designEmily Clark
Africa's new wave architectureChris Malan
Route to water prosperity - new perspectives for 2020Dhesigen Naidoo
New technologies to power smart citiesTaru Madangombe
CSI & Sustainability trends
3 trends in responsible businessZyaan Davids Anter
Technologies and tactics in curbing wildlife poachingNicholus Funda
SA's transition to a cleaner, greener economyNtombifuthi Ntuli
Time for the NPO sector to ask tough questionsNazeema Mohamed
Simple tech in M&E for non-profitsAnja Mulder
Education trends
Energy & Mining trends
Entrepreneurship trends
Finance trends
Women the winners as insurance gets personalSiyamthanda Williams
Innovations in fintechDaniel Goldberg
What will happen in the crypto space?Marius Reitz
Mobile-first generation is driving the financial services industryBerniece Hieckmann
5 ways tech is changing insuranceTravys Wilkens
SA's year for digital payments?Rutendo Hlatshwayo
What to expect from SA's banking sector towards 2035Ruellyn Willemse-Snyman
5 trends reshaping wealth managementAndrew Möller
Millennials and green investingDaniel Kibel
Healthcare trends
Global health challenges and how to change themStephanie Allen
Diagnosing SA's healthcare sectorMadelein Barkhuizen
The future of healthcare is nowLerato Mosiah
HR & Management trends
The evolving role of HR as a strategic partnerSandra Crous
ICT trends
5 trends in AR & VR to watch in 2020Jade Duckitt
Legal trends
The future of flying drones in South AfricaKiasha Nagiah
South Africa - challenges and opportunities in the year aheadMorne van der Merwe and Wildu du Plessis
An optimistic forecastAthi Jara
Lifestyle trends
4 wine trends to look out for in 2020Kristen Duff and Gosia Young
Digital arts - a viewfinder into culture in 2020Lauren Fletcher
Logistics & Transport trends
4 PR business trends you can expect in 2020Mimi Kalinda
Huge business and investment momentum in AfricaGraham Deneys
Property trends
The century of the real estate A(I)gentLouise de Beer
Top 2020 SA property market trendsCrispin Inglis
Where building security and technology meetDerek Lategan
Female leadership in SA's property sector needs to be prioritisedNonhlanhla Mayisela
3 technology trends shaping the property industryTanja Lategan
SA retail favours the boldNomzamo Radebe
Home décor trends for summer 2019/2020Elize van der Berg
7 shifts in retail attractionGavin Jones
3 key trends shaping Africa's property sectorGerhard Zeelie
Tourism trends
#BizTrends2020: SA trends for brick and mortar stores - the present and the future
Beate Stiehler-Mulder and Marëtte Frazer
The year 2020 will definitely be all about planning for a lot of future developments and changes as the world moves faster every year, but also about a reality check on what can be improved in the immediate future.
Get the basics right
You visit a retailer and a) you could not see a price on the item, b) there was no sales person in sight, c) once you found a sales person, they merely took you to the product, and there was no further engagement. Sounds familiar?
Retailers need to get the basics right before anything else in 2020, and should fall in love with service delivery all over again and embrace the fact that their customers are in the store. You can engage, build a relationship and get input to understand your customers in a store environment.
One of the reasons Amazon provided for opening up brick and mortar stores, was the fact that they wanted to create a space where customers can view and feel products and engage and ask questions. Brick and mortar has its place and it has opportunity. Appoint people-centred staff with confidence and personality and train them - not only on layout and product knowledge, but also on the soft skills of people engagement.
Retailers - give me an (even basic) experience!
Many retailers are closing down their stores because of what they see as low consumer confidence and poor retail expenditure. This is not necessarily true...
C De Meyer-Heyderych 10 Jul 2019
Data – don’t wait any longer
Retailers have access to an array of customer data. The reality is that the integration of data to create a picture for decision-making does not happen overnight. Solid systems and structures need to be in place, and for those retailers who are still just paying lip service to big data – 2020 is the year to invest in those systems, to integrate data and to proactively use the data for decision-making or risk falling behind your competitors.
Data should be shared
Customer data needs to be accessible to frontline staff in an ethical fashion, and more importantly, staff need to be upskilled in using these insights to improve the customer experience when interacting with their customers. The reality is that customers are getting used to algorithms that suggest products online and that anticipate their needs by analysing their online search and purchase behaviours, which may leave their human counter parts in store lacking.
Customers are therefore demanding flexibility from retailers showing that retailers’ considered the customers’ needs and individual circumstances – this can be achieved through access to better customer information.
#SACSCCongress: How physical retail is reinventing itself
John Ryan, a London-based journalist and analyst focused on retail design and strategy, shares a glimpse into what's new and what matters in the global retail environment...
Lauren Hartzenberg 22 Oct 2019
Sell solutions, not products: Grow the basket in trying times
Part of embracing brick and mortar is the fact that staff have the opportunity to engage. Don’t just take customers to the product, ask them questions and sell a recommended solution. In trying economic times, South African customers are seeking value, and by providing solutions, staff are not only creating value, they are also cross-selling and thereby enlarging the basket size. Train staff to sell solutions and to embrace engagement opportunities.
Upskill staff for the future
Terms like 'big data', 'artificial intelligence' and 'machine learning' may instil some anxiety as the skills needed for these technologies in the SA retail industry are severely scarce. The need for these skills must to be carefully anticipated and planned for by retailers in 2020.
Technology and operations: Saving costs are always key
The international retail front suggests that robotics and automation, and blockchain technology is growing in popularity. With a high unemployment rate, technologies such as these are still met with dismay in South Africa, but retailers cannot ignore these.
Robotics and automation: From a logistics and warehousing perspective, robotics and automation systems come with a heavy investment cost, but have saved retailers in the USA as much as 80% on distribution and labour costs, and have enabled USA retailers to run warehouses that are 25% to 40% smaller.
Managing costs remain essential and retailers should make it their mission to research and do cost comparisons in 2020 to pave the way for future efficiencies, but with cognisance of its impact on its labour force – a gradual approach to implementing these technologies will be key.
Blockchain technology: Definitely worth investigating further in 2020, as blockchain technology has the ability to connect ledgers from across the supply chain to improve product accuracy and tracking of product journeys. Solutions also include tracking temperatures, quality assurance, and warranties and potential fraud. Anti-counterfeit databases can also be built and stolen products tracked to name but a few.
Again, a heavy investment cost that requires solid research, but South African retailers should not fall behind. Investigate these in 2020 – the opportunities with this technology are becoming endless and will aid in managing costs.
#BizTrends2020: Using e-commerce tools to build disruptive consumer brands
Many disruptive consumer brands eventually expand into retailers in order to reach broader scale, and fast-moving retailers can accelerate this process...
Paul Cook 16 Jan 2020
Technology and customers
New technologies are emerging all the time: Drone deliveries, VR and AR experiences, mobile payments, self-checkout and scanning, artificial intelligence, machine learning – these are all technologies that retailers are encouraged to explore and research in 2020, but these should be researched and considered with caution. Retailers should be careful of chasing the shiny, and be reminded to think solutions.
Rather map the customer journey and match the technology accordingly. In a market as diverse as South Africa, it is imperative that retailers invest in acquiring only those technologies that are fitting to its consumer profile in 2020 – e.g. have mobile payments available if your market has a smartphone, use USSD technology if your market does not (don’t disregard “old technology” if it’s still relevant, and can enhance an experience).
Explore and map the customer journey meticulously and incorporate supporting technology across platforms to achieve a seamless experience. If VR or AR will enhance the experience and support the purchase decision for a relevant product category, invest in it. If your market will be keen on drone deliveries in future, then explore these options in 2020 – the regulations will be in place before we know it.
#BizTrends2020: Faster and smarter - 8 retail trends for 2020
For the retail sector as a whole - and for physical stores in particular - 2020 will be a year of reinvention where retail will get faster and smarter.
Dov Girnun 1 day ago
Competition from small businesses
The strained economy has lead to an increase in competitors. Many consumers are searching for alternatives and therefore small businesses have started to gain support, especially in niche products and personalised goods areas. This trend has resulted in many salaried citizens and homemakers starting a small business to provide additional income based on a niche need that retailers are not satisfying. Many of these products are homemade, locally sourced and highly customised.
Sellers sell on social media such as Facebook, reaching a large audience at a relatively low cost. Due to the nature of personalisation and personal relationships these small businesses create, very few large retailers can compete as effectively in this market.
Facebook and sites like OLX have also created a platform for the growth of second-hand resales of used goods, with few retailers competing in this space, so many consumers opt to purchase second-hand products eroding the retail market even further. Retailers need to keep a close eye on this development in 2020.