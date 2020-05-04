Caxton commercial printers reopen

In light of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Covid-19 announcing that the country's lockdown would be eased over five levels to revive the economy, Caxton is pleased to announce that its commercial print plants and cold-set print factories have re-opened as of Friday, 1 May 2020.





“We are extremely pleased to report that we will be re-opening the Caxton commercial printers, and that advertisers will now be able to place insert orders through Spark Media,” says Gill Randall, CEO of Spark Media. “It is a small step to getting the economy back on track, and giving South Africans credible, hyper-local news. Besides the print factories, publishing divisions are resuming operations and aim to gradually return to full capacity as soon as possible.



It is with great joy to announce that most of our local newspapers, with added inserts will once again be delivered as soon as next week.”



Managing Director of Caxton Local Newspapers, Jaco Koekemoer adds: “To ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy, we have been and will be following an extremely rigid and strict hygiene regime that still includes distancing, the wearing of protective gear and as per government regulations, we’ll be operating with just a third of our staff for now.”



Randall concludes: “Caxton would like to thank our advertisers and media owner partners for all the support thus far. We encourage our clients to communicate with their respective Spark Media or Caxton/CTP sales representative and advise of any requirements.”



The Spark Media rate card can be viewed at



Spark Media



Established in 2015, Spark Media, a division of CTP Ltd, are experts in retail and location-based marketing solutions. The company owns and represents an arsenal of print products that deliver locally relevant, effective audiences for advertising clients. Spark Media are Strategic Partners in Audience Research and Knowledge and offer ‘Insights that Ignite’.



