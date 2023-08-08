HR & Management Trends

Pnet Job Market Trends Report | Q2:2023

8 Aug 2023
Issued by: Pnet
Pnet's quarterly Job Market Trends Report provides insights into recruitment and employment trends in the local market. Developed to give local businesses a useful summary of the quarterly trends shaping the recruitment market, the report also unpacks specific sector insights - from both an employer and candidate perspective.
Recruiters can use our data to develop their recruitment strategies and to constructively guide and advise their HR talent-management solutions.

In our latest report, we unpack salary trends for the second quarter of 2023. We also look at employment trends in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). One of the challenges SMEs face is finding and hiring employees who are a good fit for their business and have the skills required to increase efficiency and business growth. To this end, Pnet researched the recruitment needs of SMEs over the last 12 months. The findings revealed that Business & Management skills, Finance skills, Sales skills, Admin, Office & Support skills and Information Technology skills are most in demand across employers in the SME space.

Read the full report here.

NextOptions
Pnet
Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
