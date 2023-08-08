Marketing & Media trends
Pnet Job Market Trends Report | Q2:2023
Recruiters can use our data to develop their recruitment strategies and to constructively guide and advise their HR talent-management solutions.
In our latest report, we unpack salary trends for the second quarter of 2023. We also look at employment trends in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). One of the challenges SMEs face is finding and hiring employees who are a good fit for their business and have the skills required to increase efficiency and business growth. To this end, Pnet researched the recruitment needs of SMEs over the last 12 months. The findings revealed that Business & Management skills, Finance skills, Sales skills, Admin, Office & Support skills and Information Technology skills are most in demand across employers in the SME space.
Read the full report here.
