The ultimate B2B marketing platform for South African ICT companies

Technology Company news South Africa

14 Feb 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
MyBroadband is the perfect place for IT and telecommunications companies to reach their B2B target audience.
MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest IT publication and the most powerful B2B marketing platform for ICT companies.

The website reaches a high-quality audience of three million South Africans every month, including:

  • 3 million IT executives and managers
  • 368,000 business owners
  • 61,000 CEOs and company directors

These readers are the key decision-makers in their companies and are responsible for selecting the IT and telecommunications products their businesses use.

Companies that partner with MyBroadband can leverage this audience to optimise their marketing spend.

Advertising on MyBroadband

MyBroadband offers innovative marketing products to help you reach its valuable audience.

These products include sponsored content, social media promotions, video content, and newsletters.

You can also choose what segment of MyBroadband’s audience to target, such as CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and IT managers.

Our marketing team will manage your entire campaign on your behalf – from targeting to performance optimisation and reporting.

For more information, contact MyBroadband Sales director Cara Muller on az.oc.dnabdaorbym@arac.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
