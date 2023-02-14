Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaPerfect WordHelmESETMetroWiredBET SoftwareBizcommunity.comLGEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Services News South Africa

EOH raises R600m to help settle debt

14 Feb 2023
EOH has announced that its right offer has been oversubscribed despite the current tough market conditions. The group has successfully raised R500m with support from existing shareholders. Given the success of the rights issue, the underwriters were not required to subscribe for any rights offer shares in terms of their underwriting commitments. Total demand, including the underwriters' commitments, for the R500m shares offered, was R1.3bn.
EOH raises R600m to help settle debt

As previously announced, EOH’s long-term strategic partner, Lebashe Investment Group, has subscribed for an additional R100m specific issue of shares, thereby increasing the successful capital raise to a total of R600m.

Proceeds from the capital raise will be used to settle the majority of EOH’s bridge facility. This will allow for a debt restructuring at lower interest rates and provide the company with the ability to make significant investments in the growth of the business.

Commenting on the results of the rights offer, Stephen van Coller, group chief executive officer of EOH said:

“Today EOH celebrates a watershed moment, a long and difficult chapter has finally closed. We are hugely encouraged that, in this difficult environment, our rights issue has been oversubscribed. This incredible vote of confidence from our shareholders in the EOH of tomorrow, and the significant strategic progress the Board and management have made, is proof that EOH is investable again.

“Over 91% of shareholders followed their rights, with requests for additional allocations of R220m. This along with the R350m underwriting commitments means a total demand of over 200% for the offer. I can’t adequately express how thankful I am to our staff, clients, lenders and suppliers for their unwavering support and patience during some uncertain times.

This incredibly successful rights issue in a very tough economic climate welcomes a new era for EOH, with our now optimised capital structure giving us the ability to invest in our growth, knowing that our strategy for EOH 2.0 has the wholehearted backing of all our shareholders and lenders.”

NextOptions
Read more: EOH, Stephen van Coller

Related

EOH to pay back R191m to Department of Water and Sanitation
EOH to pay back R191m to Department of Water and Sanitation15 Nov 2022
Aki Anastasiou talks to the who's who of SA's IT and business world
Broad MediaAki Anastasiou talks to the who's who of SA's IT and business world1 Jul 2022
Seacom buys EOH's Network Solutions, Hymax for R145m
Seacom buys EOH's Network Solutions, Hymax for R145m7 Apr 2022
EOH sues former CEO Asher Bohbot for R1.7bn
EOH sues former CEO Asher Bohbot for R1.7bn29 Jun 2021
MyBroadband's new online talk show is a hit - What's Next with Aki Anastasiou
Broad MediaMyBroadband's new online talk show is a hit - What's Next with Aki Anastasiou8 Jul 2020
EOH develops Sikhona - a crisis management app
EOH develops Sikhona - a crisis management app22 May 2020
EOH board appoints new chairman
EOH board appoints new chairman21 Jun 2019
Image via EOH
EOH's Zunaid Mayet steps down as CEO27 Jun 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz