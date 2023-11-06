Industries

    #COP28: Ramaphosa calls for unity among developing nations

    3 Dec 2023
    3 Dec 2023
    In a rallying cry for unity and action, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called upon the member nations of the G77+China to unite in the face of climate change at the inaugural G77+China Summit on Climate Change, held in conjunction with COP 28 in Dubai. Ramaphosa emphasised the shared experiences of the group’s members, all of whom are already grappling with the devastating impacts of climate change. He urged the nations to “stand together in solidarity, support each other and speak with one voice at COP28”, highlighting the urgency of the situation.
    President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the G77 Summit. Source: x.com
    His words emphasised the need for transformative climate action to go hand in hand with efforts to eradicate poverty and inequality. He advocated for a coordinated stance on the transformation of the global financial architecture and reform of the multilateral development banks to better support sustainable development.

    In a nod to countries rich in mineral resources crucial for energy transitions, the Ramaphosa stressed the importance of collaboration to ensure a fairer, more equitable new economy that offers equal opportunities for all. This, he said, is the key to ensuring that the new economy is fairer, more equitable and offers equal opportunity for all.

    We need to reframe the climate action narrative to better address the realities of developing economy countries

    “We should forge a united platform against unilateral coercive and trade distorting measures under the guise of climate action. These include carbon border taxes that have the effect of reversing climate finance flows to the Global North."

    “We need to reframe the climate action narrative to better address the realities of developing economy countries, to give appropriate recognition to their rights and to acknowledge their contributions to the global fight against this existential threat,” he said.

    Developed countries must support the energy transitions of developing countries

    “Since developing economy countries are the least responsible for climate change but the most affected, it is critical that the enabling means of implementation support is provided by countries with developed economies."

    “The G77 and China, representing the overwhelming majority of the world’s population who live in developing economies, has the opportunity to infuse this vision into the mandate and scope of the new work programme on Just Transition Pathways,” he said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


