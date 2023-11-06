COP28: Ramaphosa calls for unity among developing nations

His words emphasised the need for transformative climate action to go hand in hand with efforts to eradicate poverty and inequality. He advocated for a coordinated stance on the transformation of the global financial architecture and reform of the multilateral development banks to better support sustainable development.
In a nod to countries rich in mineral resources crucial for energy transitions, the Ramaphosa stressed the importance of collaboration to ensure a fairer, more equitable new economy that offers equal opportunities for all. This, he said, is the key to ensuring that the new economy is fairer, more equitable and offers equal opportunity for all.
We need to reframe the climate action narrative to better address the realities of developing economy countries
“We should forge a united platform against unilateral coercive and trade distorting measures under the guise of climate action. These include carbon border taxes that have the effect of reversing climate finance flows to the Global North."
“We need to reframe the climate action narrative to better address the realities of developing economy countries, to give appropriate recognition to their rights and to acknowledge their contributions to the global fight against this existential threat,” he said.
“Since developing economy countries are the least responsible for climate change but the most affected, it is critical that the enabling means of implementation support is provided by countries with developed economies."
“The G77 and China, representing the overwhelming majority of the world’s population who live in developing economies, has the opportunity to infuse this vision into the mandate and scope of the new work programme on Just Transition Pathways,” he said.
