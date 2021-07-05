Adidas prioritises maximum visibility with iconic outdoor network site

At 6am this morning, Hot 102.7FM, the first new commercial music station to launch in the Johannesburg market this century, made its presence known with the McFadden and Whitehead hit "Ain't No Stopping Us Now". The station, which plays Joburg's best old skool and R&B, from a powerful transmitter which reaches the greater Johannesburg area - and beyond.Issued byHot 102.7FM
Leading international sports brand Adidas has partnered with Outdoor Network to take ownership of an iconic Johannesburg out of home (OOH) site and drive awareness of one of its most memorable campaigns.
Adidas first launched the idea of ‘impossible is nothing’ in 2004 and relaunched the brand attitude, earlier this year, using globally recognised personalities such as South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi, international footballer Mo Salah and renowned singer-songwriter Beyoncé.
The brand was looking for a landmark OOH site to showcase the iconic campaign, easily visible from a distance with sufficient space for illustrator, Russell Abrahams, to unleash his creativity.
At 68m x 36m in size, Outdoor Network’s iconic cooling tower site near FNB Stadium in Nasrec, on the border of Soweto, south-west of Johannesburg, is such a site, with its ability to deliver huge impact and ensure maximum reach and visibility.
Speaking about the concept, Kate Woods, senior brand director at Adidas SA, said: “The mural features well-known South African athletes and creators Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siya Kolisi, Wayde van Niekerk, Zinhle Ndawonde, Anrune Weyers, Thebe Magugu and Dee Koala. These are all people who have pushed through barriers of what may have seemed impossible at the time, to go on and achieve at the highest level. Our intention is for the ‘impossible is nothing’ tower to be a beacon of hope that when dreams meet hard work and dedication, anything is possible.”
Kirsty Carlson, head of GroupM OOH, adds that the Outdoor Network Tower truly delivers in terms of great iconic impact. “The incredible, colourful and eye-catching artwork that has been created specifically for this Adidas campaign and site really stands out, and delivers even further on the impact and dominance of this ‘impossible is nothing’ campaign message. Truly a great high impact site being used so effectively.”
“Spectacular sites such as the tower are distinctly visible and have the ability to elevate the status and image of brands and campaigns through their unique environments, size and scale,” says Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO of Provantage Media Group. “In this way, dominant sites like these can ultimately amplify brand messaging in a manner other media formats find hard to beat.”
The Adidas ‘impossible is nothing’ tower looks set to deliver larger-than-life impact and stake its claim as one of the most visible and impactful OOH campaigns in Johannesburg.
Outdoor Network, a division of PMG, is one of the largest South African out of home media owners, offering national reach with a host of static and digital billboards and street furniture platforms.
Established in 1999, the company’s advertising platforms reach diverse consumers in iconic high-density locations. It’s reputable and customer-centric staff service South Africa’s leading media and creative agencies, as well as corporates and SMEs. At Outdoor Network, we are passionate about out of home media; we like to maximise advertising opportunities through creative and unique executions.
