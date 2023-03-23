Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Property jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Spear moves closer to energy independence with Phase 2 solar expansion

23 Mar 2023
Spear Reit's second phase solar expansion at Mega Park and Sable Square in Q3 2023 will further bolster its sustainability strategy as the company gears towards less reliance on Eskom.
Sable Square, Cape Town. Source: Supplied
Sable Square, Cape Town. Source: Supplied

The company has already installed solar PV at 16 of its 30 assets, currently generating in excess of 5.2MW for its portfolio, with further scaling this year to 7.2MW.

Given the ongoing electricity crisis in South Africa, says Quintin Rossi, CEO of Spear Reit, we needed to keep the lights on, reduce our reliance on Eskom along with reducing our dependence on a fossil-fuel-generated electrical supply.

Attacq looks to solar as load shedding dents retailers' sales, pushes up operating costs
Attacq looks to solar as load shedding dents retailers' sales, pushes up operating costs

By 15 Mar 2023

Reduced reliance on Eskom

Currently, only two of Spear's 30 assets are supplied by Eskom - the balance of its portfolio is provided for by the City of Cape Town.

According to Rossi, the group has also entered into agreements with the city "to curtail supply to our large industrial assets which have reduced their output – this means they will not experience load shedding at all, or indeed much less of it”.

NextOptions
Read more: electricity crisis, Eskom, Quintin Rossi, Spear REIT

Related

Koeberg maintenance plan hits milestone, delay expected in return to service
Koeberg maintenance plan hits milestone, delay expected in return to service1 day ago
Former Eskom senior buyer arrested for suspected fraud, corruption
Former Eskom senior buyer arrested for suspected fraud, corruption3 days ago
Source: Reuters.
Old Mutual posts 10% rise in FY profit15 Mar 2023
Why SA's new electricity minister should heed the words of Eskom's former CEO
Why SA's new electricity minister should heed the words of Eskom's former CEO15 Mar 2023
SA tax-payers speak truth to power
BrandMappSA tax-payers speak truth to power14 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
Absa reports 13% rise in full-year profit13 Mar 2023
How SA's new state of disaster could affect construction contracting
How SA's new state of disaster could affect construction contracting13 Mar 2023
Source: Daily Pioneer.
Rand extends losses as sharper-than-expected Q4 GDP contraction signals start of deep recession8 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz