Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCBI-electric: low voltageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Western Cape looks to alternatives as energy baseload becoming increasingly unreliable

3 Mar 2023
Sindy PetersBy: Sindy Peters
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday, 2 March, hosted the first in a series of weekly Energy Digicons which will be used to keep citizens up to date with the province's steps to mitigate load shedding.
Source: Werayuth Piriyapornprapa ©
Source: Werayuth Piriyapornprapa © 123RF.com

During his recent State of the Province Address, Winde announced that he had asked the provincial treasury to allocate R1bn to support the Western Cape's response to the energy crisis, which includes the development of its own Integrated Resource Plan.

On the National State of Disaster, he said the province is currently wading through the recently released regulations to see how they could be used to create an enabling environment to bring as much power onto the grid as quickly as possible.

"We've agreed that if there are any other issues, we can raise them again with national government, so we might need to tweak some of these regulations. We've also asked our parliament to make sure that there will be oversight in a special ad hoc committee. Our treasury will report on any spending that takes place during this crisis or spending that is enabled through the disaster itself," he said.

Image source: Rodolfo Clix from
Electricity National State of Disaster regulations gazetted

3 days ago

'Extremely high' unplanned activities

Winde was joined by former Eskom manager Alwie Lester who now serves as a special advisor on the Western Cape government's Energy Council.

Analysing data shared by Eskom, Lester said the utility's confidence levels in forecasting its ability to meet the national energy demand had dropped over the last year or so. In its forecasting, Eskom has added a factor of 13,000MW/day to its unplanned outage assumption, i.e., unplanned activities at its generating plants.

"What's important to note here is that 13,000MW out of a base of 43,000MW is a fairly high percentage for unplanned maintenance. Your planned maintenance normally sits at about 5-10% maximum on a daily basis, so that should be about 4,300MW. Your unplanned is typically 10% as well. But what you're seeing here is 20% of unplanned activities, which is extremely high," Lester said.

"This is an indication that you've got a failing plant. It is also an indication that your maintenance regime is not effective because what you're fixing, when it comes back, it doesn't stay on the grid long enough for you to meet that particular demand."

Significant intervention needed to ease SA's electricity crisis - CSIR
Significant intervention needed to ease SA's electricity crisis - CSIR

By 24 Feb 2023

Unreliable baseload and infrastructure

Currently, renewable energy adds 6,000MW to the country's supply base - 10% of total installed capacity, noted Lester. And this is likely to increase to 20-25% based on South Africa's current ambitions.

Growth in renewables, however, means that the reliability of the existing baseload and infrastructure, particularly the power stations, is less, he said. "It is becoming critical for us to understand that this is not actually dependable, and we have to start looking at alternative options."

Winde said that, in this context, it's critical to now set energy resilience targets for the province over the short, medium and long term.

"It's also about how we make sure that the money we're getting appropriated - that R1bn - is being spent where it is going to make the biggest difference possible to get us as resilient as quickly as possible across the province," he said.

NextOptions
Sindy Peters
Sindy Peters' articles

About Sindy Peters

Sindy Peters (@sindy_hullaba_lou) is a group editor at Bizcommunity.com on the Construction, Energy & Mining, ESG & Sustainability, and Property portals. She can be reached at moc.ytinummoczib@ydnis.
Read more: energy crisis, Eskom, Alan Winde, Sindy Peters, Western Cape government, national state of disaster

Related

Source: Reuters.
FirstRand bank warns of local issues, govt's Russia ties12 hours ago
How load shedding is threatening South Africa's water security
How load shedding is threatening South Africa's water security2 days ago
Source: Supplied.
Rand ends February as world's weakest currency2 days ago
Eskom bailout won't end power cuts, splitting up the utility can
Eskom bailout won't end power cuts, splitting up the utility can3 days ago
Source:
Consider more than 200 hospitals for possible exclusion from load shedding, legal team says27 Feb 2023
Western Cape Government and FCB launch an impactful GBV campaign aimed at helping abused men
FCB AfricaWestern Cape Government and FCB launch an impactful GBV campaign aimed at helping abused men27 Feb 2023
Wet coal, poor weather, breakdowns exacerbate load shedding
Wet coal, poor weather, breakdowns exacerbate load shedding27 Feb 2023
Significant intervention needed to ease SA's electricity crisis - CSIR
Significant intervention needed to ease SA's electricity crisis - CSIR24 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz