Fluence Africa Influencer Festival - Saturday, 28 January 2023

Inaugural Influencer Festival is set to become Africa's premier hub for both influencers and brands.

As the number of social media platforms burgeons and the race for followers intensifies, becoming – and remaining – an influencer isn’t quite what it used to be. Competition is stiff and influencers need to stay ahead of the game if they want to build up and retain a meaningful number of engaged followers.

The good news is that keeping up with all the latest trends and developments in the influencer landscape is about to get a whole lot easier with the launch of the inaugural Fluence Africa Influencer Festival, which will be held in Johannesburg on Saturday, 28 January at The Focus Rooms, Modderfontein. The festival will provide an entirely new learning and collaboration experience for influencers as well as the opportunity to connect with leading consumer brands. And the on-site event will be live streamed to ensure it reaches those who’re unable to attend in person.

A line-up of eight influencer marketing experts will share invaluable information, give practical advice and answer questions that will help influencers to create, build and maintain a leading and financially viable influencer brand. They will also offer an in-depth look at what 2023 has in store in terms of lifestyle trends, tech developments and content requirements within the influencer space and will advise on how best to speak to Gen Z, the fastest-growing base of social media users, in a real and accessible voice.

As importantly, they’ll advise on how to create authentic connections with brands that are aligned to their channels and on how to connect their followers with brands that they’ll love.

Key themes at the festival will include how to develop a digital brand strategy, content marketing, social media marketing, personalisation, SEO, community management, understanding consumer behaviour and much more!

Opportunities for marketers

For marketers at the cutting edge of social media marketing, the festival will also offer the opportunity to connect with creative and savvy content creators who can help them to amplify their own brand stories.

Brands will have the opportunity to showcase their products at the festival and engage directly with influencers who connect with their target audiences. This will give marketers the opportunity to curate a brand experience that will encourage influencers to engage with the product and to shoot content for posting both during and after the event. Brands will also be able to select the top content pieces shot on the day and to use them to promote their brands in perpetuity.

The festival will be preceded by a strong influencer marketing drive led by over 300 influencers, who will mention the brands being featured prior to, during and after the event. All posts will be featured on both influencer and digital channels.

Programme

The full-day programme will kick off with a plenary session entitled Working with Brands: Expectation vs Reality. This will be hosted by the UAE Influencer, Brand and PR Specialist and Travel Show Host, Zahirah Marty, with panelists from Brutal Fruit, Skoon Skincare, Bio-Oil and Philips Domestic Appliances.

Breakaway groups will then have an opportunity to shoot content in the Content Hub, or attend an Instagram or a Tik Tok masterclass.

This will be followed by a general panel discussion entitled The Path to Growth: When Your Side Hustle Becomes Your Main Gig, which will feature four of South Africa’s top influencers, Shiv Sewlal, Khay Republik, Mpoomy Ledwaba and Ramz. Ramz and Shiv will then lead a breakaway group dealing with topics such as building your brand as an influencer, growing your number of followers, planning your engagements with followers and developing content for Tik Tok and Youtube.

Lunch will be followed by a further panel discussion featuring consumer brand representatives and digital and PR agency representatives including Nicole Ogle, Head of Influencer Marketing at OnPoint PR, Taryn Knight, Head of Product Marketing & PR at Audi SA, Candice Thurston, Marketing Executive at Sorbet Group, and Greer Hogarth, Head of Strategy at Planit Media. The discussion will center around the role influencers play in the marketing mix and will be hosted by Donovan Goliath, who is recognised as one of Africa’s top comedians and storytellers.

With a lineup like this, The Fluence Africa Influencer Festival is set to define the tone for influencer marketing in Africa and to become a key annual event that will continue to shape the influencer landscape in the future.

Visit https://www.fluence.africa/influencer-festival-2023 for further information.

