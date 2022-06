Snacks is a weekly delivery of news, inspiration, great work and WTF moments from the global zeitgeist curated by HaveYouHeard's observational insights team.

#SnackOnThis is a monthly selection of bite-size pieces of information to help you keep pace with the pulse of what’s happening in the world, and stay up-to-date with the events and people shaping culture - without having to mine through myriad social feeds.For more, go here