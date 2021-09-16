YouTube NextUp comes to South Africa and Nigeria

YouTube has announced that the YouTube NextUp programme will be available in Nigeria and South Africa. The programme is an opportunity for local creators to take their content creation to the next level.

Twenty creators with eligible channels will be selected to win a production stipend of $1,000 to be used for the acquisition of production equipment to advance their YouTube careers. The selected creators will also have the opportunity to attend a week-long intensive ‘Creator Camp’, learn new skills and access support by the YouTube partnerships team. The YouTube NextUp programme is available to creators who are committed to advancing their YouTube careers and producing fresh and compelling content.Eligible channels for selection into the YouTube NextUp programme should have 10,000 to 100,000 subscribers and at least three pieces of original and native video content uploaded in the past three months. Channel accounts must be compliant with the YouTube community guidelines and have no strikes. Participation in other YouTube creator masterclasses is also a basis for acceptance.“We believe that the next generation of successful creators are already honing their skills on YouTube. We are excited that the YouTube NextUp programme will help take creators to the next level in their YouTube careers, enabling them to develop whole new genres and online experiences for audiences around the world”, says Addy Awofisayo, YouTube Content Partnership in Sub-Saharan Africa.Applications for the YouTube NextUp programme are currently open. To apply for YouTube NextUp, each creator must submit an entry form along with the video they are most proud of and that best represents their technical production skills, creativity and storytelling ability. They also need to answer either of these essay questions in 200 words or less: ‘’, ‘’ or ‘’ Judging will involve the evaluation of the creator’s submitted video and essay along with a general evaluation of their channel.YouTube, through programmes like YouTube NextUp, has a long-standing commitment to being an advocate for, and ally to, the diverse communities that reside on the platform and will continue to expand its efforts to support marginalised and underrepresented communities.In Nigeria, over 500 channels now have over 100,000 subscribers while in South Africa over 250 channels now have over 100,000 subscribers. This is an increase of over 60% year-on-year. As of June this year, the percentage of YouTube channels in Nigeria making seven figures or more revenue in Naira has now increased by 100%, year-on-year. South Africa also now has an increase of 70% in channels making 6 figures or more in revenue in Rands, year-on-year in the period under review.“YouTube creators are already doing what they are passionate about and making money from it. YouTube NextUp aims to take them to the next level in terms of income generation and professionalism”, Awofisayo concludes.