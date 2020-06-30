How a small business pivoted to win on social media during Covid-19

Whimsical Collection is a proudly South African company creating African-inspired gifts with designs painted by Deziree Smith. When Covid-19 struck, the brand could no longer sell online, so they crafted a new range of cotton masks. They wanted the range to look fresh, but how could Whimsical Collection stand out from the competition?
Cape Town-based digital agency Arora Online came in with a plan to energise their social media presence to strongly convey the Whimsical brand. The creative was given a fresh coat of paint using Whimsical Collection’s memorable illustrations. Next, a content strategy was built to promote Whimsical Collection’s new range across Instagram, Facebook and Stories.
Stats reveal that a whopping 70% of shopping enthusiasts turn to Instagram for product discovery [1]. Consequently, to drive online sales, Arora Online established an Instagram Shop so that Whimsical Collection’s followers could buy the range straight from their feeds. The shop was optimised to ensure a seamless experience for social customers. Whimsical Collection’s first Instagram story produced a 20% click-through rate, demonstrating the powerful role of social commerce.
A problem faced was that, due to Covid-19, Facebook implemented strict guidelines around advertising certain products, including face masks. Arora Online overcame this by employing strategic tactics to increase organic reach and awareness. This strategy resulted in posts reaching almost 12,000 people organically. The Facebook page saw a 72% increase in likes and engagement increased by 23%. Instagram followers grew by over 10% in a few weeks.
The campaign produced an engagement rate of 6% - besting the industry average of 3.22%. The campaign produced a click-through-rate (CTR) of 6.5%, compared to the industry average of 0.90%. This means that the social media posts created for Whimsical Collection were powerful tools to drive traffic to the website and Instagram shop.
Business owner Deziree Smith was delighted at the way in which her brand could employ insights from Arora Online’s post campaign report to drive Whimsical Collection’s strategy forward. She enthused: “Thank you Arora Online for compiling an easy-to-read detailed report on our social media campaign. With a clear view, we can now focus on the areas that need attention.”
Does your business need a fresh, thumb-stopping look for social media? Would your bottom-line benefit from a strategic content rollout on your social media channels? Do you need to up customer engagement and get them to your website or online shop?
Get in touch with Arora Online for your free, no-obligation consultation to get an understanding of how your marketing budget could be put to the best possible use.
