4 ways brands should switch up their social media during Covid-19

Content in the time of corona is a minefield. Luckily there are so many great articles right now with advice on what not to do as brands on social media.

So what should you do?

1. Refocus on community management

Working from home for the first time? If so, you might find yourself with a slew of questions, starting with "How exactly do I do this?" ��



A quick thread. — Slack (@SlackHQ) March 11, 2020

@SlackHQ Within a channel, I'd like to be able to categorize conversations to refer back to later. For example our engineering team tagging #requirement or #optional would allow them to quickly locate threads with required features vs opitonal features. Any suggestions? — MichaelAmico (@MichaelAmico) March 30, 2020

thanks. since it's a new feature or I missed it in previous layout, there were a lot of drafts that really already outdated messages, some typos etc. But this tab is in "active" state, keeping attention. So I had to delete about 70 drafts one by one.. — Evgeni Makarov (@makar) March 30, 2020

2. Establish a virtual newsroom

We’re standing with South Africans and helping to #FlattenTheCurve by making a R10m donation towards several non-governmental organisations that are working with @GovernmentZA to combat the spread of #Covid19. Read more on https://t.co/qp8nUKsiG4 pic.twitter.com/AwlpjLDdre — StandardBankZA (@StandardBankZA) March 25, 2020

We understand the pressures of being a Small Business owner��. So we would like to lighten the load by giving our customers with a turnover of less than R20m a 3- month payment holiday, effective 1 April 2020.

Visit https://t.co/bXXJqJLM1D for more information #BankFromAnywhere pic.twitter.com/sQ689qHwwj — SB BizBanking (@SB_BizConnect) March 22, 2020

To assist students in managing their finances, we have pre-approved a payment holiday from 1 April - 30 June 2020 for our student loan customers studying full time. No applications needed, 0% interest & no fees will be charged. Read more https://t.co/zf7RMLLYNH #MakeMorePossible pic.twitter.com/5qfRpmYBv6 — StandardBankZA (@StandardBankZA) March 22, 2020

3. Embrace new content types and platforms

No one likes ‘that guy’. That’s why friends don’t let friends panic buy. Some of SA’s musos hit the studio to remind you to shop responsibly and with your community in mind. �� pic.twitter.com/l78JSkFxt1 — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 25, 2020

4. Collaborate with influencers, ambassadors, experts and your community