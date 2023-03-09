Industries

Seacom CEO Oliver Fortuin resigns

9 Mar 2023
Telecommunications services provider Seacom has announced that its group CEO Oliver Fortuin has resigned. Fortuin will continue to serve in his position until June this year, during which time he will continue to support the Seacom board and also participate in the process to announce his successor, which the company expects to conclude in the coming weeks.
Outgoing Seacom group CEO Oliver Fortuin | image supplied
Outgoing Seacom group CEO Oliver Fortuin | image supplied

Fortuin’s decision to leave Seacom comes as a result of a decision to be closer to his adult children who have relocated overseas.

“It’s been a privilege to lead Seacom on this next stage of its development. Seacom is blessed with great talent and a very experienced leadership team, who will provide both the continuity and expertise required to ensure we remain a leader on the continent as the company continues to transform and expand,” Fortuin said.

During Fortuin’s tenure, he drove the company’s ambitious five-year strategy to become a Pan-African converged telecommunications organisation.

Based on this, Seacom has diversified its offerings in both the wholesale and enterprise segments, as well as entering new key markets and broadening its geographic footprint.

Seacom has also completed several major acquisitions under Fortuin’s guidance. These include the acquisition of ICT service provider EOH Networking Solutions (EOH-NS) and Hymax, as well as the purchase of selected infrastructure assets in Kenya and Uganda.

“The last few years have been a period of change and growth for Seacom. It has been thanks to effective leadership that we have weathered storms, made bold decisions, and redefined how we do business across the continent. We are grateful to Oliver for his commitment to our shared vision and wish him all the best,” said Pieter Uys, chairman of the Seacom board.

