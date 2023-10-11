Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareAfriGISEasyDebitBizcommunity.comOmnisientEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Cybersecurity News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


#CybersecurityMonth: Cyber-attack insurance is a complicated necessity

11 Oct 2023
By: Martin Potgieter
They say death and taxes are inescapable, but we can add another certainty to that list: the escalating number of cyber incidents threatening the financial health of businesses. This isn't the surge in attacks; it's also about the rising premiums that cyber insurance companies are demanding. It's a double whammy for organisations, as the menace of cyber intrusions intensifies and the cost of safeguarding against them soars.
#CybersecurityMonth: Cyber-attack insurance is a complicated necessity

The Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB) recently disclosed statistics showing a roughly 28% increase in cyber insurance premiums in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

By 2022’s end, premiums had climbed an additional 20.3% over the previous year. These figures align with data from Statista, which revealed that 89% of insurance brokers observed a heightened demand for cyber insurance policies during the same timeframe, and 72% reported an uptick in claims.

Image supplied. ECOM Africa has transformed into Converge Africa
ECOM Africa transforms into Converge Africa

1 Sep 2023

As cyber insurance claims went up, insurance companies began putting stricter limitations on what they cover and what businesses must do to keep their coverage intact. It’s all because of the ever-growing complexity of the cybersecurity landscape.

These insurance providers prioritise their own protection by demanding that their customers put certain levels of security in place. As a result, there has been a major clamp-down on what type of coverage these companies provide and what they expect their customers to do to ensure the insurance remains valid.

The consequences of paying

An important question to consider is: How much does cyber insurance influence attacker behaviour? Payouts made to these criminals have not only changed the way they target and demand ransoms, but it has also become a tempting reward for them.

However, it’s worth noting that some cyber insurance policies have started excluding ransom payments from their coverage. This means that organisations relying solely on insurance may no longer have the guarantee of ransom payment if they fall victim to a cyberattack. This shift in policy coverage aims to discourage attackers from targeting organisations with the expectation of a payout.

Cyber insurance is no longer something that offers peace of mind and allows the organisation to relax. Instead, it has become a last-resort protection that comes into play when all other measures have failed – but only if the policy explicitly covers ransom payments. The game has changed, and both companies and insurers need to navigate this new reality with caution.

Cyber insurance alone is not enough

While cyber insurance is important and should be a priority for the C-suite, it’s not foolproof. The threat landscape can be challenging. Ransomware payouts have skyrocketed in recent years, emboldening attackers. They’re now using double and triple extortion to increase their profit margins.

They encrypt the data, demand the ransom, and then start going to your business partners and telling them that your company has been compromised and that their data is now also at risk. They threaten to release your partner’s information alongside your own and demand money from everyone involved. Cyber-insurance can’t protect against this level of reputational threat.

That is why cyber insurance companies are now telling their customers what to do to ensure their insurance stays valid. Companies are now under pressure from multiple fronts — regulation, attackers, and insurers — to guarantee that every security step is taken should they be compromised.

Companies need to reinforce their security systems and investments and collaborate with third-party service providers to ensure comprehensive protection.

NextOptions

About Martin Potgieter

Martin Potgieter is a technical director and solutions-focused cybersecurity specialist, and cofounder of Nclose
Read more: insurance, Martin Potgieter, cyber attack, Nclose

Related

#CybersecurityMonth: One question can keep you safe from phishing scams
#CybersecurityMonth: One question can keep you safe from phishing scams14 hours ago
Discovery resumes dividend as annual profit rises
Discovery resumes dividend as annual profit rises21 Sep 2023
Image supplied. ECOM Africa has transformed into Converge Africa
ECOM Africa transforms into Converge Africa1 Sep 2023
Source:
Satib unveils SatibGo: A revolutionary insurance offering for thrilling adventures in Africa!2 Aug 2023
Source:
Unveiling Santam's new initiative to tackle insurance crime surge in South Africa17 Jul 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Clientele ad is both respectful and enticing
#OrchidsandOnions: Clientele ad is both respectful and enticing22 May 2023
Source: Supplied. Ofentse Pitse is the first black South African woman to own and conduct an all-black orchestra. She kickstarted BrightRock's new podcast series.
BrightRock launches podcast series showcasing SA icons who have risen above poverty26 Apr 2023
Source:
Accessibility, adaptability key to insurance industry success in 20231 Feb 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz