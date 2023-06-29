New local movie shows dark side of social media

Beïnvloedbaar (Influenceable), a new movie, shows the dark side of social media, influence and power.

Image supplied. Beïnvloedbaar (Influenceable), a new movie, shows the dark side of social media, influence and power

The film is a blend of suspense, mystery, and psychological warfare that unravels the hidden truths behind the glamorous facade of social media fame.

“We usually look at influencers through a lens of lifestyle, filters, and pseudo-fame, but when the tables turn... who is really in control?” share producers and directors JC Snooke and Jennis Williamson.

“In line with our previous psychological thriller, Wegbreek on kykNET, we decided to delve even deeper into the untold stories of influencers,” they add.

An intriguing twist

In the movie the reality series #Huis makes its return with an intriguing twist with five social media influencers and contestants brought together under one roof to compete for a prize of R2m.

However, despite the previous season’s promising success, the show’s viewership numbers hit a low point.

So, determined to revive the series and ensure its success, the executive producer Lian Kuiper, portrayed by Armand Aucamp, and his resourceful right-hand Simone Kruger, portrayed by Mandi du Plooy-Baard, resort to extreme measures, including murder, to restore the programme’s popularity.

The more gruesome the challenges become, the higher the public ratings soar.

From Life-Etc, the production department of Talent-Etc, the movie features actors Armand Aucamp, Mandi du Plooy-Baard, Leandra Booysens, Kevin Narain, Danielle Retief, Neil Sharim, Louis Auret, and Survivor South Africa favourite, Francois Chapman (Chappies).

The feature film, premiers on 8 July 2023 at 8 pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and will also be available on DStv Catch Up and Showmax following its premiere on kykNET.