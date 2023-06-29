Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Fox Networks GroupWunderman ThompsonAdclick AfricaInvibes AdvertisingTechsys DigitalIMC ConferenceDentsuSmart MediaDStv Media SalesJoe PubliceatbigfishOgilvy South AfricaBlue Sky PublicationsDelta Victor BravoFCB AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

TV News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


New local movie shows dark side of social media

29 Jun 2023
Beïnvloedbaar (Influenceable), a new movie, shows the dark side of social media, influence and power.
Image supplied. Beïnvloedbaar (Influenceable), a new movie, shows the dark side of social media, influence and power
Image supplied. Beïnvloedbaar (Influenceable), a new movie, shows the dark side of social media, influence and power

The film is a blend of suspense, mystery, and psychological warfare that unravels the hidden truths behind the glamorous facade of social media fame.

“We usually look at influencers through a lens of lifestyle, filters, and pseudo-fame, but when the tables turn... who is really in control?” share producers and directors JC Snooke and Jennis Williamson.

“In line with our previous psychological thriller, Wegbreek on kykNET, we decided to delve even deeper into the untold stories of influencers,” they add.

An intriguing twist

In the movie the reality series #Huis makes its return with an intriguing twist with five social media influencers and contestants brought together under one roof to compete for a prize of R2m.

However, despite the previous season’s promising success, the show’s viewership numbers hit a low point.

So, determined to revive the series and ensure its success, the executive producer Lian Kuiper, portrayed by Armand Aucamp, and his resourceful right-hand Simone Kruger, portrayed by Mandi du Plooy-Baard, resort to extreme measures, including murder, to restore the programme’s popularity.

The more gruesome the challenges become, the higher the public ratings soar.

From Life-Etc, the production department of Talent-Etc, the movie features actors Armand Aucamp, Mandi du Plooy-Baard, Leandra Booysens, Kevin Narain, Danielle Retief, Neil Sharim, Louis Auret, and Survivor South Africa favourite, Francois Chapman (Chappies).

The feature film, premiers on 8 July 2023 at 8 pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and will also be available on DStv Catch Up and Showmax following its premiere on kykNET.

NextOptions
Read more: television, Film, DStv, KykNET, ShowMax



Related

9 female African film professionals selected for Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy
9 female African film professionals selected for Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy1 day ago
#YouthMonth: Redefining creative direction with Shilo Maloney
#YouthMonth: Redefining creative direction with Shilo Maloney21 Jun 2023
Source: @ SABC The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board has appointed Nada Wotshela as acting group chief executive officer
SABC appoints acting Group CEO20 Jun 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport reigns supreme, DA not so much
#OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport reigns supreme, DA not so much20 Jun 2023
Image supplied: (From left) Amanda Cromhout, Truth CEO and International Loyalty Personality of the Year, with Annich McIntosh, editor of Loyalty Magazine
SA wins at international loyalty awards15 Jun 2023
Source:
DStv subscribers gain access to BritBox's best of British TV7 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Jacobs coffee is bringing coffee and more coffee to the viewers of the Expresso Show every week day for 12 weeks
#withJacobs: Expresso viewers get a daily coffee infused moment5 Jun 2023
Image supplied. The DStv Content Creator Awards are hosting an informative Emerging Content Creator Workshop in Johannesburg
DStv Content Creator Awards to host emerging content creator workshop30 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz