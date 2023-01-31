Big cat Sundays this February on National Geographic Wild

Lions, tigers, cheetahs, leopards and other big cats roar onto television screens in intriguing specials

This February on National Geographic Wild, (DStv 182, Starsat 221) Sundays are dedicated to the fiercest felines, creatures of magnificent strength, ferocity and beauty, many of which face extinction. With visually impressive and powerful stories from around the world, Big Cat Sundays will showcase the most magnificent creatures from lions, tigers, cheetahs and leopards, to the most unknown and forgotten such as the serval, the African wildcat or the caracal, every Sunday from 6:00 PM (CAT).

Big Cat Sundays programming line-up includes:

Sunday 5 February

18:00 – Sri Lanka, Leopard Dynasty

Sri Lanka’s lowlands are home to one of the highest leopard populations on earth. It’s in these lowland jungles the Sri Lankan Leopard – the apex predator of the country – resides. Learn more about these fascinating creatures and their remarkable lives in this country, abundant with rich biodiversity.

19:35 Eternal Enemies: Lions and Hyenas (revealed)

The Joubert’s Emmy winning film is back with stunning remastered footage. Propelled by Jeremy Irons gripping narration, Eternal Enemies reveals the story of conflict between lions and hyenas, relatively unknown or even suspected in the scientific world before this. The intense relationship and enduring rivalry between the two species play out in a battle of survival. Narrated by Jeremy Irons.

Sri Lanka Leopard Dynasty

Sunday 12 February

18:00 – Sri Lanka, Leopard Dynasty

18:45 Russia’s Wild Tiger

Russia's Wild Tiger records the battle for survival of the big cats and reveals intimate details of their lives. The animals they prey on are also in the film: tigers couldn’t survive without sika deer, Altai wapiti, wild boars and Asian black bears. A young tiger, born in a conservation area, will guide the viewer through the film. Russia's Wild Tiger accompanies him throughout the year after he leaves his mother. His search for a territory reveals the problems facing tigers in Russia‘s Far East, and the conflicts that arise when he strays into human settlements. The young tiger takes the viewer to places where the fate of Siberian tigers will be decided: vast forests, remote villages and the cities at the edge of the wilderness.

19:30 Living With Big Cats

Dereck and Beverly Joubert lead viewers on their incredible journey with big cats-from the first time big cats captured their hearts, through their boundless dedication to protecting these iconic predators. This story explores how the Jouberts got started and delves into their personal lives as National Geographic filmmakers and explorers.

The Lion Pride Next Door

Sunday 19 February

18:00 - Cecil: The legacy of a king

Hwange's lions are rumored to be some of the biggest wild lions on the planet. One magnificent beast was destined to become one of Africa's most famous animals. He was known as Cecil. While his demise at the hand of hunters was splashed across the media, sparking fury in all who heard his tale, Cecil's story before he was posthumously iconized is worthy of celebrating.

19:30 Diary of a Teen Leopard

Pemba is a Mamma's Boy! At two-years old, he should be independent, but he's still living at home! Like most teenagers, he's impatient and headstrong, which makes him bad at stalking and hunting, so Mom provides all their meals. But when Mom is injured Pemba is forced to grow up fast in order to survive! Can he sever those apron strings and face his fears to launch into adulthood?

Sunday 26 February

18:00 - Soul of the Cat

Most people in the world who know a domestic cat understand the wild look in their pet's eye. This film will look at those thinly veiled behaviors between domestic cats and their wild cousins and ancestors, specifically to draw those parallels and to explain to 'owners' what they are seeing when they watch their cat. We will use big cat footage of lions and cheetah hunting and show cats playing or hunting. There will be scenes of cats leaping, landing, running up trees like leopards and all the behavior we are used to seeing in domestic cats, but drawn exactly from the wild equivalent.

18:45 Regime of the Queen

With a mash-up of some of our most popular and iconic big cat stories - we will explore the world of feline motherhood.

19:30 Attack of the Big Cats

There are nearly 40 different species of cats running around out there, but only four make it into the big cat club. The lion, tiger, leopard and jaguar. And they're armed with an arsenal of weapons and bulk to back up one hell of an attitude. In their world, nothing is small and many things are surprising. So, get ready to find out what really makes a big cat a big cat. It's not always all about size, you know!

