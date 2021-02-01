2021 NFL Super Bowl to air live on ESPN across Africa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take on defending champions Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
It’s finally here. The 2021 American National Football League’s Super Bowl, the 55th annual showdown between the best of the best, will broadcast live on both ESPN (Dstv 218) and ESPN2 (Dstv 219) in the early hours of the morning on Monday, 8 February 2021. The annual championship game which will see the league’s top franchises competing for the top prize in US football will air live at 1.30am (CAT) with repeats at 7.30am and 2.30pm on ESPN and at 8.30pm on ESPN2.
Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on defending champions Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs on their home ground at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Mahomes and the Chiefs hope to become the first team since Brady’s News England Patriots to win consecutive Super Bowls. Mahomes, known for his unprecedented large contract, is the first quarterback under the age of 26 to lead a team to two Super Bowl finals. If the Chiefs get to lift the Lombardi trophy, he’ll become the youngest quarterback in history to win multiple Super Bowl finals.
For Brady, known as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, one more Super Bowl accolade will help cement the future Hall of Famer's legacy, this time by leading a new team to victory. Brady already owns an NFL-record six Super Bowl rings from his time playing for the New England Patriots. A victory in Super Bowl LV would be Brady’s first win without Bill Belichick as head coach, making him the first player to ever win seven NFL championships. For Buccaneers fans, it's worth even more than that. They haven't advanced to the Super Bowl since 2003. Now that Brady is in the team, they're back in it!
One of the most anticipated sporting events on the US calendar, the Super Bowl is a truly global cultural event, as well-known as for the cutting-edge commercial spots and half time show as it is for the actual game. This year, the half time show will be performed by popular artist The Weeknd. After a year of hit singles and epic awards show performances, the R&B superstar is sure to pull out all the stops as he brings his cinematic After Hours era to football’s greatest stage.
Additionally, the next video in the Bob O’Connor and ESPN Africa local brand collaboration, will premiere on the channel earlier that evening, during the National Basketball Association (NBA) match between Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns from 9pm. It will also play during the Super Bowl commercial breaks. The special correspondent’s first video that launched earlier this year, captivated audiences across the country, becoming viral in only a few days. With his unique comedic approach, Bob O’Connor helps explain some of the intriguing facets of American sports and gives social commentary on South African cultural nuances, to hilarious effect.
“This NFL Superbowl LV is set to be a quarterback showdown as one of the league's brightest young stars, Mahomes, takes on one of it’s greatest, Brady, and both have a lot at stake. On top of that, the first time, fans across Africa will also be able to enjoy the world renowned half time show and also get to see the next instalment in Bob O’Connor’s video skits” said Evert van der Veer, Vice President, Media Networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa. “It’s going to be an incredible night” he added.
