Building the Ultimate HR Tech Stack - part 1

One of the outcomes of this ever intensifying workplace collaboration between humans and machines is that HR tech has become a very important aspect of the human resource function. HR’s ability to lead, serve and support is dependent on the HR tech stack it has to assist its day-to-day functions.
This article is the first of a three-part series that will help CHRO’s identify the elements they need to build their own Ultimate HR Tech Stack.
People are, in most cases, an organisation’s most expensive asset and definitely the most valuable in terms of competitive advantage. This triggered the evolution of the HR function from focusing on compliance and administration to a very important strategic leader, assisting the organisation to prepare for the future.
HR is there to provide guidance during the development of the business strategy, but once formed HR also becomes a strategic partner in implementing the business strategy. Therefore, the business strategy informs the HR strategy. Once the HR strategy is formed, HR needs the correct tools to successfully implement both the business and HR strategy across the entire organisation.
This is where your HR tech stack comes in. Every organisation is unique and therefore every strategy and its implementation are similarly unique. In support, the tools needed to implement the strategy must be relevant and related to the distinctive organisation. Just like organisations cannot simply copy and paste the strategy and operational processes of other organisations, one cannot simply copy and paste an HR tech stack.
Every HR tech stack has two basic groups of tech working together. The first group is the foundation and contains all the tech you need to digitalise and automate your HR processes. This is the ‘Transactional HR’ group. The second group acts as a layer on top of the first and contains the tech you need to make work for every employee more seamless, more enjoyable and more inspirational. This is the ‘Employee Experience’ group. The two groups have very different focus areas, but they have three things in common.
Firstly, both groups serve the employee throughout the employee life cycle. The Ultimate HR Tech Stack must support every transaction between the employee and the organisation from the first day to the last. It also must make sure that the employee has an inspirational experience with the employer brand from the job search as a candidate to becoming an alumni.
Lastly, the two categories will influence and supplement each other. They work as two parts of the same ecosystem (as illustrated by the red arrows in the graphic). For example: Employee listening (part of the ‘Employee Experience’ group) will lead to more enriched data about every employee that can be used in advanced analytics (part of the ‘Transactional HR’ group). In the same way, advanced analytics will lead to a better understanding of each employee and in so doing help us create a better employee experience (eg. better workflows).
This article is the first of three in a series around the Ultimate HR Tech Stack. Keep your eyes open for more articles.