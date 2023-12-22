Communities urged to engage Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan

The Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team (CPBMJTT) has encouraged communities to read the Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan, as well as the baboon-proof fencing summary report.

Image: © Shan Radcliffe

This follows the adoption and release to the public of the Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan (CPBSMP), which provides a framework for the sustainable management of the Cape Peninsula’s Chacma baboons.

Communities are also encouraged to propose strategies, actions and interventions for discussion.

In a statement on Thursday, the CPBMJTT said the plan will be supported and elaborated upon with area-based solutions developed jointly with affected communities.

The CPBMJTT consists of representatives from the South African National Parks (SANParks), CapeNature and the City of Cape Town.

In the new year, the CPBMJTT will commence with engagements with affected communities to collaborate on area-specific solutions and strategies applicable to an affected community.

“The Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan must be operationalised with specific local strategies that address the different needs, circumstances, resources and geographical concerns of impacted communities. This is to ensure these are best suited and most appropriate to respective areas and supported by residents,” the CPBMJTT said.

Work on the draft plan commenced in June 2022 after roundtable discussions on baboon management within the Cape Peninsula took place at Kirstenbosch.

A draft plan was presented to the public for comment in January 2023 and was followed by a stakeholder engagement meeting that was hosted in Tokai in March 2023.

“The CPBMJTT received and considered more than 800 individual comments emanating from the public participation period. In July 2023, the three spheres of government signed a Memorandum of Agreement that sets the foundation for cooperation between the three parties,” CPBMJTT said.

The Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan is available through the following links:

SANParks – https://bit.ly/3sb9mQJ



CapeNature – https://bit.ly/47c1mOd



City of Cape Town – https://bit.ly/3Qj2j1L and https://bit.ly/3tw3j9I

More information about this process will be made available early in 2024.