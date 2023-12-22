FBS and Education Africa distribute Xmas gifts

FBS, a global broker, and Education Africa, a non-profit organisation committed to poverty alleviation through education, distributed Christmas gifts to families in need from Etwatwa, Daveyton.

As part of their ongoing collaboration, FBS and Education Africa are making a positive impact on local communities in South Africa.

On 18 December 18 to kick off the joint Christmas initiative, representatives of FBS and Education Africa visited the John Wesley Community Centre in Etwatwa, one of the many communities served by Education Africa.

The community centre plays a vital role in providing aftercare and youth development services in the region.

Before the organisations set off to present the festive gifts, the Education Africa Alumni Marimba Band, gave a cheerful performance to enhance the festive spirit.

The joint initiative was an early Christmas present to the community of Etwatwa – over 100 children, youth, and adults received food parcels and necessities from FBS and Education Africa.

With these gifts, the two partners for change hoped to make the festive season better for the locals of Etwatwa.

"We at FBS are thrilled to be part of this heartwarming initiative, spreading joy and hope to those in need.

Second project

This is their second project in collaboration with Education Africa.

"We are honoured to have such a reliable partner that shares our commitment to making meaningful changes in the local communities. I am over excited to represent FBS and bring some festive mood to the visitors and members of John Wesley Community Centre," says Alexandra Zaitseva, head of public relations and events at FBS.

Says James Urdang, founder & CEO of Education Africa, “We appreciate the partnership with FBS, especially at this special time of the year – a time of giving. It has enabled us at Education Africa to amplify our collective impact and bring the festive spirit to those who need it most. This was an incredible way to close off the year. We hope to bring more inspiring projects to life with FBS in the future,"

In continuation of their commitment to education, earlier this year, the organisations collaborated to support Masibambane College in Orange Farm.