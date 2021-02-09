Loeries
FoxP2 ranks as number 1 agency two years running
For the second year in a row, FoxP2 has been ranked as South Africa's most creative agency on the medium-sized agency list, according to the Loeries Official Rankings 2020.
In addition, it ranked fourth on the Overall Ranking by Agency – South Africa list and sixth on the Overall Africa and The Middle East list, while Dentsu Africa ranked sixth on the Overall Regional Agency Group list, and client First for Women ranked sixth on the Overall Ranking by Brand list.
According to creative partner and MD Grant Jacobsen, since it opened doors 15 years ago, FoxP2 has consistently set the benchmark for breakthrough and effective creativity, and has rarely been out of the agency Top 10 rankings since 2005.
“Hands down, we’re so excited to see First for Women debut on the Overall Ranking by Brand list – and within the top 10,” he said. “It’s an empowering brand to work on, an inspiring team to work with, and we’re exceptionally proud of the work we’ve partnered on,” he said.
“When it comes to our own performance, we were undeniably chuffed to achieve the number one position on the Loeries Official Rankings 2019 for most creative medium-sized agency,” he said. “A few months later, when we were rated number one for Most Effective Creativity by clients in the 2019 Scopen report, we were over the moon.
“But to come back again to take the number one spot for the second year in a row on the Loeries list not only acknowledges our commitment to and passion for the work and our clients’ brands, it honours our team’s consistency and professionalism, a major achievement given the additional constraints 2020 threw at us all.”
Here, Jacobsen pointed to the rankings for individuals: Lauren Rheeders ranked third in the Strategist List while Laura May Vale and Lisa Bayliss ranked joint fourth on the Creative Director List, and ninth and 11th on the Art Director and Writer Lists respectively. On the Client Service List, Jacqui Harries and Lynda Fiebiger ranked joint 10th.
“What can I say?” said Jacobsen, who himself ranked sixth on the Executive Creative Director List. “FoxP2’s women certainly showed their mettle this year. But, overall, it’s an amazing all-round performance by the agency demonstrating our creativity and our consistency.”
