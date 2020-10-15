Loeries
Covid-19
The Loeries and the US Embassy partner to uplift and up-skill SA youth
In recognition of important political, societal, and cultural issues that currently impact South Africans, the Loeries and the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria have partnered to uplift and up-skill youth in the brand communications space.
“The initiative aims to inspire and foster creative excellence and innovation in the broader advertising and communications industry,” explains Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.
The U.S. Embassy has sponsored the participation of Los Angeles-based Jess Weiner, a cultural expert who focuses on the intersection of business, social change, and inclusivity. Weiner will unpack gender and race issues during a presentation at Loeries Creative Week, at a time when the #BlackLivesMatter and #NotInMyName movements dominate the public discourse in the United States and around the world.
American Corner Pretoria (ACP) will also host an ongoing series of talks by industry professionals during 2021. ACP is one of over 650 spaces established in 150 countries worldwide, nine of which are in South Africa. ACP provides a welcoming environment where visitors can connect and learn about the United States and other important topics through programs, lectures, and various content platforms. All programs provided at ACP are completely free of charge.
“The American Corner Pretoria is a space designed to spark new ideas through collaboration. We have held a number of successful events at ACP and the partnership with the Loeries will further open up the space to the wider creative industry,” explains Embassy Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Frank Whitaker.
“The American Corner Pretoria will serve as an exciting hub to help further highlight the value of creative economy jobs in amplifying positive social messages. The initiatives of ACP and the Loeries both pertain to uplifting South Africa's youth and we appreciate the support of the U.S. Embassy in working with us on this important social cause,” adds Sewraj.
“By partnering with the Loeries, a highly-regarded organisation in the creative industry, the U.S. Embassy will impart new knowledge, and provide resources and opportunities for young, aspiring creatives and all who visit the American Corner in Pretoria on a daily basis,” concludes Whitaker.
The American Corner in Pretoria is located at Es’kia Mphahlele Community Library, Sammy Marks Square, Corner of Madiba & Lillian Ngoyi Street. Find more information on Facebook at facebook.com/acpretoria.
