Covid-19 implications for brand strategists

Andrea Rademeyer - Ask Afrika CEO and founder - was recently invited to address The Abstract Club, a unique association for seasoned marketing strategists, in SA and shares with us:

Both businesses and consumers have been severely impacted by the lockdown imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. For many small-, medium- and micro-sized businesses, the lockdown, combined with limited trading hours and reduced consumer disposable income, has meant that many of them are struggling to survive currently. Around half of these businesses consider themselves to be in a make-or-break period until December 2020.The challenge for many SMMEs in this new Covid world is how to attract new customers and improve cash flow (59%), followed by new customer segmentation (29%) and how to adapt their marketing strategy (24%).SMMEs, however, have an advantage over larger corporates given that most already have agility and flexibility built into their DNAs. In order to survive, many have diversified their product ranges (31%), implemented salary cuts (18%) and tried to reduce their overheads (15%). Other strategies to ensure their sustainability include moving their businesses online (13%) and adjusting their pricing in order to attract customers (10%).Important to note, though, these initial strategies were internally focused. SMEs are urged to continue their innovation drive by being customer-centric and customers need more online engagement models and creative pricing.Many large corporates, on the other hand, are hindered by their lack of agility and flexibility. The only large companies that will thrive post Covid-19 are those which are able to think like SMMEs.To succeed going forward new models of collaboration between government, business and NGOs are required in order to yield new markets, sustainable cash flow and real value to consumers and society.Consumers too are feeling the impact of the lockdown on their wallets with approximately 90% already defaulting on credit. Around 40% of citizens are considering downscaling substantially in the short term. Half of citizens have already changed their shopping habits, with 53% shopping less frequently, 25% reducing their basket size, 38% switching to a more affordable grocery store and 34% shopping at discount or bulk supply grocery stores. Across the board grocery expenditure has declined with a 36% decrease in day-to-day shopping, a 19% decrease in weekly top-up shopping and a 4% decrease in regular monthly shopping.Given these changes in consumer behaviour, retailers can expect that they will have to fight to maintain their consumer segment. Price will continue to play a significant role in the choice of grocery store. Currently, 67% of citizens are influenced by price when shopping for groceries. Other factors which influence their choice include whether the retailer offers Covid-19 hygiene practices like sanitising (45%) and special offers (41%).The pandemic and lockdown means that online has become the new de facto model of engagement. More than 60% of people say they are watching more online videos and TV on demand than ever before, while social platforms like Facebook and Instagram have become more important to 59% of people, which means digital needs to be factored into brands’ media spend.Online purchases grew during lockdown, particularly groceries (56%), clothing (52%) and personal care items such as toiletries (41%). However, the expectation is that online shopping will not completely replace physically shopping. In fact, of the 32% who shopped online during the lockdown, 89% said they would still go to the store to buy groceries.A differentiating opportunity for retailers will be delivery mechanisms. While 23% of respondents said they shopped online and picked up in store, 45% said they preferred delivery to their door, and 32% preferred curbside pickup.What our various studies have proved is that loyalty towards brands is on a downward trajectory, both in the overall market and in themarket. In order to reverse this trend, brands need to become more successful at communicating relevant and current benefits to customers and strive to be of greater value to their customers.To thrive going forward requires that marketers recognise the opportunities and look at data in a different way. As Tony Robbins so succinctly put it: “Expect change. Analyse the landscape. Take the opportunities. Stop being the chess piece; become the player. It’s your move.”Post-Covid, new drivers of customer segments consider expressive women, customers shopping online with a need to secure access and to achieve fulfilment, customers prioritising personal hygiene/care and customers engaging in new financial modes, mixing both formal and informal sectors. Consider these as your next move.