Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


CT secures over R2bn in infrastructure financing from French development bank

21 Jun 2023
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis conducted a signing ceremony with the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) on Wednesday, 21 June, following approval of €100m (just over R2bn) in developmental finance from the bank earlier this year.
Source: Hansueli Krapf ©
Source: Hansueli Krapf © 123RF.com

The €100m is a developmental loan and will be spread across several categories of infrastructure, including water and sanitation (49%), urban mobility (24%), and access to electricity (17%).

"AFD has partnered with the City of Cape Town on a number of key impact areas, including municipal infrastructure, biodiversity and water security. With this loan, we hope to further support the city in addressing socio-spatial inequalities and sustainable climate-resilient development," said Audrey Rojkoff, AFD Southern Africa regional director and country director for South Africa.

CT mayoral committee greenlights electricity wheeling pilot
CT mayoral committee greenlights electricity wheeling pilot

7 Jun 2023

Besides financial funding in the form of loans and grants, AFD has also provided technical assistance to plan major infrastructure projects.

NextOptions
Read more: City of Cape Town, infrastructure investment, Geordin Hill-Lewis



Related

CT mayoral committee greenlights electricity wheeling pilot
CT mayoral committee greenlights electricity wheeling pilot7 Jun 2023
Bo-Kaap and District Six plans passed despite public participation concerns
Bo-Kaap and District Six plans passed despite public participation concerns2 Jun 2023
#EarthGathering: Unlocking SA's energy transition potential amid sector uncertainty
#EarthGathering: Unlocking SA's energy transition potential amid sector uncertainty29 May 2023
Planning for over-urbanisation: role of town planning pivotal
Planning for over-urbanisation: role of town planning pivotal16 May 2023
First glimpse of plans for Cape Town's Salt River and Woodstock
First glimpse of plans for Cape Town's Salt River and Woodstock16 May 2023
Enlit Africa: Shedding light
Enlit AfricaEnlit Africa: Shedding light5 May 2023
Cape Town launches R1.2bn Paardevlei solar PV and battery storage project
Cape Town launches R1.2bn Paardevlei solar PV and battery storage project18 Apr 2023
CoCT calls on small business owners to take part in supplier programme
CoCT calls on small business owners to take part in supplier programme17 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz