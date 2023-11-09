Industries

Radio

Africa


Gagasi FM withdraws from the South African Radio Awards

9 Nov 2023
Issued by: Gagasi FM
Gagasi FM management has taken a decision to withdraw the station's participation in the 2023 South African Radio Awards. This year, the station received nominations in two esteemed categories: "Best Daytime Show" for Midday Connexion (Mon-Fri, 12-3pm) and "Best News and Actuality Show" for Indaba (Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm).
Gagasi FM withdraws from the South African Radio Awards

This withdrawal means that these two shows will no longer be considered for nominations in the awards. This decision follows several engagements between Gagasi FM’s management and the South African Radio Awards organisers regarding certain concerns that the station had highlighted to the award organisers. Both parties have concluded that it is acceptable for Gagasi FM to withdraw from the awards.

Gagasi FM remains dedicated to supporting and participating in initiatives aimed at acknowledging and celebrating excellence while ensuring there is consistency in the processes and interactions with all industry stakeholders. We also reaffirm our commitment to delivering compelling and relevant content to our valued listeners, which has solidified Gagasi FM's reputation as the largest regional commercial radio station in the country.

We deeply regret any inconvenience that may have resulted from this decision, particularly for our loyal listeners and advertisers.

Facebook: GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm

NextOptions
Gagasi FM
Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.

