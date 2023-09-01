Bringing harmony to tourism marketing of The Garden Route

Garden Route-based actor and adventurer Ivan Zimmermann has teamed up with radio station Algoa FM to promote tourism to the region through the medium of short YouTube videos.

Ivan Zimmermann in the Algoa FM Baakens River Valley studio.

“I started All Things Vuma, Garden Route, to connect people with people.

“We live in such a fast track world that we forgot how important and healthy it is to be connected to each other,” says Zimmermann.

His best-known roles during a nearly 25 year acting career include Steyn in 7de Laan; Koert Weiderman in Egoli; Frik in kykNET drama Alles Malan; and more recently Justin’s dad in Suidooster.

Strong family ties and the prospect of a new adventure drew Zimmermann to the Garden Route from Melkbosstrand in Cape Town some 18 months ago.

“Adventure is change. And change keeps the soul alive. For the first time in my life, I can now say ‘I am home.’

Garden Route Drive show host Simon Bechus (left) and Ivan Zimmermann

The title of the show, “All Things Vuma,” celebrates the sense of community in the Garden Route.

“Vuma,” an isiXhosa word, can be translated as being in agreement or harmony. YouTube was chosen as the medium because “it is the most watched channel in the world, and it is free.

“Through this show I want to connect the Garden Route community and share its magical people with their beautiful stories to an international audience.”

“Radio is the ideal story-telling medium through which communities connect, which is why our partnership with All Things Vuma is a natural fit,” says Algoa FM marketing manager, Lesley Geyer.

The agreement commits All Things Vuma and Algoa FM to promote each other’s content through their various channels. “I believe this could make a difference in not just connecting people but also marketing the Garden Route,” says Geyer.

“Our partnership comes at a pivotal time for the growth of Algoa FM, both in the digital space, and as we plant physical roots in the Garden Route”, says Alfie Jay, Algoa FM’s managing director.