Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Algoa FMEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comProvantageSocial PlacesDStv Media SalesMediamarkOFM RadioBullion PR & CommunicationEduvosDMASAKLAJoe PublicArora OnlineBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Bringing harmony to tourism marketing of The Garden Route

1 Sep 2023
Issued by: Algoa FM
Garden Route-based actor and adventurer Ivan Zimmermann has teamed up with radio station Algoa FM to promote tourism to the region through the medium of short YouTube videos.
Ivan Zimmermann in the Algoa FM Baakens River Valley studio.
Ivan Zimmermann in the Algoa FM Baakens River Valley studio.

“I started All Things Vuma, Garden Route, to connect people with people.

“We live in such a fast track world that we forgot how important and healthy it is to be connected to each other,” says Zimmermann.

His best-known roles during a nearly 25 year acting career include Steyn in 7de Laan; Koert Weiderman in Egoli; Frik in kykNET drama Alles Malan; and more recently Justin’s dad in Suidooster.

Strong family ties and the prospect of a new adventure drew Zimmermann to the Garden Route from Melkbosstrand in Cape Town some 18 months ago.

“Adventure is change. And change keeps the soul alive. For the first time in my life, I can now say ‘I am home.’

Garden Route Drive show host Simon Bechus (left) and Ivan Zimmermann
Garden Route Drive show host Simon Bechus (left) and Ivan Zimmermann

The title of the show, “All Things Vuma,” celebrates the sense of community in the Garden Route.

“Vuma,” an isiXhosa word, can be translated as being in agreement or harmony. YouTube was chosen as the medium because “it is the most watched channel in the world, and it is free.

“Through this show I want to connect the Garden Route community and share its magical people with their beautiful stories to an international audience.”

“Radio is the ideal story-telling medium through which communities connect, which is why our partnership with All Things Vuma is a natural fit,” says Algoa FM marketing manager, Lesley Geyer.

The agreement commits All Things Vuma and Algoa FM to promote each other’s content through their various channels. “I believe this could make a difference in not just connecting people but also marketing the Garden Route,” says Geyer.

“Our partnership comes at a pivotal time for the growth of Algoa FM, both in the digital space, and as we plant physical roots in the Garden Route”, says Alfie Jay, Algoa FM’s managing director.

NextOptions
Algoa FM
Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.
Read more: Algoa FM, Alfie Jay, Ivan Zimmermann, Lesley Geyer, Justin

Related

Welcome back summer with Lyfe
YFM 99.2Welcome back summer with Lyfe25 Aug 2023
How radio connects you with your customers
Algoa FMHow radio connects you with your customers1 Aug 2023
Entries open for charity golf day in aid of Hope Schools
Algoa FMEntries open for charity golf day in aid of Hope Schools23 Jun 2023
Advertisers tuned in to Algoa FM
Algoa FMAdvertisers tuned in to Algoa FM8 Jun 2023
Algoa FM's Charlie T flying solo on Saturdays
Algoa FMAlgoa FM's Charlie T flying solo on Saturdays16 May 2023
Algoa FM partners with EC DSRAC to donate sport equipment and apparel to disadvantaged school
Algoa FMAlgoa FM partners with EC DSRAC to donate sport equipment and apparel to disadvantaged school10 May 2023
Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer keep Choc lights on
Algoa FMAlgoa FM Big Walk for Cancer keep Choc lights on9 May 2023
Algoa FM salutes the 'Orange Army' for its support of the Sunrisers
Algoa FMAlgoa FM salutes the 'Orange Army' for its support of the Sunrisers17 Feb 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz