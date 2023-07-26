Kfm Best of the Cape Awards finalists announced - cast your vote now!

Voting is now open for the station's more than 1.1 million listeners (BRC RAMS) to choose what they believe to be the region’s top business, entrepreneur, activity, and/or service across 30 categories.
This year’s 150 finalists represent the best of the best and authentically embody the essence of the Cape.
Kfm 94.5 station manager, Hennie Myburgh, says the station is especially thrilled to introduce a bonus category, the Station's Choice Award.
“The Station's Choice Award is significant as it allows the team to identify and honour a deserving entry that might have flown under the radar of popular votes, but still managed to impress the discerning judges with its exceptional qualities. It not only adds an exciting dimension to the awards but is a testament to Kfm's commitment to celebrating the multifaceted greatness of the Cape, ensuring that all finalists are given a fair chance to be acknowledged for their invaluable contributions to the region,” says Myburgh.
The 2023 finalists for the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards are:
96 Winery Road in Stellenbosch
Beau Constantia in Constantia
Char’d Hermanus in Hermanus
Taphuis Restaurant in Stellenbosch
Utopia in Cape Town
Arnold's Restaurant in Gardens
Bo-Kaap Deli in Bo-Kaap
Jéan Restaurant in Durbanville
Kole & Deeg in Tulbagh
The Hart in Melkbosstrand
Bertie in Claremont
Bootlegger Coffee Company
Boston Coffee in Bellville
Deluxe Coffeeworks
Terbodore Coffee Roasters
Ashley's Family Restaurant in Goodwood
Manor Restaurant at Nederburg in Paarl
Moody Lagoon at Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate in Hermanus
Mossel Bay Waterfront Tshisa Nyama in Mossel Bay
Nieuwedrift Restaurant in Piketberg
Brick Lane Eatery in Century City
Ernie Els Wines in Stellenbosch
Massimo's in Hout Bay
The Grille Shack in Gordons Bay
Urban Playground in Maitland
Butler's Pizza
Cape To Curry in Monte Vista
Koeberg Fisheries Take Away in Maitland
Krispy King Rylands in Rylands
The Poke Co
Cape Town Meadery in Maitland
Darling Brew in Woodstock
Hey Joe Brewing Company in Franschhoek
Newlands Spring Brewing Company in Newlands
Red Bridge Brewing Co in Knysna
9 Orphans Distillery in Wellington
Hout Bay Harbour Distillery in Hout Bay
La Tierra Agave in Gardens
Massimo's Spiriti Famosi in Hout Bay
Wilderer Distilleries in Paarl
The Biltong Clan in Montague Gardens
The Butcher & Son in Somerset West
J&M Famous Biltong
San Giorgio's in Tokai
Tokkie se Slaghuis in Beaufort West
Coimbra Bakery in Claremont
Ou Meul Bakery and Café
Rosemead Artisan in Yzerfontein
South Yeaster Bakery in Hout Bay
Sweet Lionheart in Cape Town
Deli on Main in Dwarskersbos
Desert Rose Farm Stall in Koringberg
Houwhoek Farm Stall in Houwhoek
Peregrine Farm Stall in Grabouw
Axe'd in Strand
Ceres Rail Company in Cape Town
Fatbike Tours in De Kelders
Mossel Bay Zipline in Mossel Bay
Sharklady Adventures in Gansbaai
Beach Huts in Muizenberg
Cango Caves near Oudtshoorn
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway in Cape Town
Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town
V&A Waterfront in Cape Town
Babylonstoren in Franschhoek
Boschendal in Franschhoek
Constantia Glen in Constantia
Spice Route Destination in Paarl
Van Loveren Family Vineyards in Robertson
Bugz Playpark in Joostenberg Vlakte
Ipic Play in Durbanville
Melkbossie Farm Animal Sanctuary in Cape Farms
Rollercade in Cape Town
Total Ninja in Observatory
Coopmanhuijs Boutique Hotel & Spa in Stellenbosch
Mosaic Lagoon Lodge in Stanford
Old Mac Daddy Luxury Trailer Park in Grabouw
The President Hotel in Bantry Bay
Taj Cape Town in Cape Town City Centre
360on62 Mountain View Cottages in Montagu
Buff and Fellow Eco Game Farm in George
Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve in Cederberg
Saronsberg Vineyard Cottages in Tulbagh
Vrolikheid Landgoed in Tulbagh
Gordon's Bay
Greyton
Knysna
Tulbagh
Yzerfontein
De Uijlenes in Gansbaai
Eenzgezind in Durbanvillle
Idiom Wines in Somerset West
Joubertsdal Country Estate in Swellendam
Laurent in Somerset West
Bay Harbour Market in Hout Bay
Elgin Railway Market in Elgin
Lourensford Market in Somerset West
Oranjezicht City Farm Market in Cape Town
Wild Oats Community Farmers' Market in Sedgefield
Clyde Pinelands Association Football Club in Pinelands
Durbanville Football Club in Durbanville
Hamilton Rugby Club in Green Point
Langa Hockey Club in Langa
West Coast Athletic Club in Table View
Cape Town City Football Club
Cape Town Spurs
DHL Stormers
Coach John Dobson (‘Dobbo’)
Coach Desiree Ellis
Amy Jones
Craig Lucas
GoodLuck
Will Linley
YoungstaCPT
Corner Pantry in Rosenpark
Coronation Bazaar in Walmer Estate
Gram Plastic Free Grocer in Somerset West
Parker's Store in Woodstock
The Roots Earth Friendly Pantry in Paarl
At Stylar in Observatory
Balisimo in Table View
Capelli Hair and Beauty in Table View
The Mom Salon in Kuils River
Thea's Hair Studio in Bothasig
Arts Barber Shop in Stellenbosch
Boyz 2 Menz Hair Studio in Lotus River
Brushed By Nazeer in Pelican Park
Moustache Barber Shop in Camps Bay
Sleek Barbershop in Cape Town
B Boxing Fitness Studio in Wynberg
Maties Gymnasium in Stellenbosch
MissFit Boxing Studio
Parkrun
SN Boxing in Diep River
ActivityHub in Fish Hoek
Faithful to Nature in Muizenberg
Greenfish in Maitland
Seeds for Africa in Cape Farms
Takealot.com in Cape Town
Afrihost
Atomic Access
Herotel
Krypton Web
RSAWEB
Bobbin Embroidery & Apparel in Table View
CoffeeNiqua in George
Dogs Day Out in Strand
Househoppers in Cape Town
What a Treat Professional Pet Care in Cape Town