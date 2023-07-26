Kfm Best of the Cape Awards finalists announced - cast your vote now!

The Kfm Best of the Cape Awards finalists have been revealed, turning anticipation into excitement as it's time for the people of the Cape to cast their votes.

Voting is now open for the station's more than 1.1 million listeners (BRC RAMS) to choose what they believe to be the region’s top business, entrepreneur, activity, and/or service across 30 categories.

This year’s 150 finalists represent the best of the best and authentically embody the essence of the Cape.

Kfm 94.5 station manager, Hennie Myburgh, says the station is especially thrilled to introduce a bonus category, the Station's Choice Award.

“The Station's Choice Award is significant as it allows the team to identify and honour a deserving entry that might have flown under the radar of popular votes, but still managed to impress the discerning judges with its exceptional qualities. It not only adds an exciting dimension to the awards but is a testament to Kfm's commitment to celebrating the multifaceted greatness of the Cape, ensuring that all finalists are given a fair chance to be acknowledged for their invaluable contributions to the region,” says Myburgh.

Don't miss your opportunity to support your favourites. Vote now on kfm.co.za.

The 2023 finalists for the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards are:

Best Date Night Restaurant

96 Winery Road in Stellenbosch

Beau Constantia in Constantia

Char’d Hermanus in Hermanus

Taphuis Restaurant in Stellenbosch

Utopia in Cape Town

Best Breakfast Spot

Arnold's Restaurant in Gardens

Bo-Kaap Deli in Bo-Kaap

Jéan Restaurant in Durbanville

Kole & Deeg in Tulbagh

The Hart in Melkbosstrand

Best Coffee

Bertie in Claremont

Bootlegger Coffee Company

Boston Coffee in Bellville

Deluxe Coffeeworks

Terbodore Coffee Roasters

Best Family Restaurant

Ashley's Family Restaurant in Goodwood

Manor Restaurant at Nederburg in Paarl

Moody Lagoon at Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate in Hermanus

Mossel Bay Waterfront Tshisa Nyama in Mossel Bay

Nieuwedrift Restaurant in Piketberg

Best Pet Friendly Eatery

Brick Lane Eatery in Century City

Ernie Els Wines in Stellenbosch

Massimo's in Hout Bay

The Grille Shack in Gordons Bay

Urban Playground in Maitland

Best Takeaway Spot

Butler's Pizza

Cape To Curry in Monte Vista

Koeberg Fisheries Take Away in Maitland

Krispy King Rylands in Rylands

The Poke Co

Best Local Craft Beer

Cape Town Meadery in Maitland

Darling Brew in Woodstock

Hey Joe Brewing Company in Franschhoek

Newlands Spring Brewing Company in Newlands

Red Bridge Brewing Co in Knysna

Best Local Craft Spirit Brand NEW!

9 Orphans Distillery in Wellington

Hout Bay Harbour Distillery in Hout Bay

La Tierra Agave in Gardens

Massimo's Spiriti Famosi in Hout Bay

Wilderer Distilleries in Paarl

Best Biltong

The Biltong Clan in Montague Gardens

The Butcher & Son in Somerset West

J&M Famous Biltong

San Giorgio's in Tokai

Tokkie se Slaghuis in Beaufort West

Best Bakery NEW!

Coimbra Bakery in Claremont

Ou Meul Bakery and Café

Rosemead Artisan in Yzerfontein

South Yeaster Bakery in Hout Bay

Sweet Lionheart in Cape Town

Best Farm Stall

Deli on Main in Dwarskersbos

Desert Rose Farm Stall in Koringberg

Houwhoek Farm Stall in Houwhoek

Ou Meul Bakery and Café

Peregrine Farm Stall in Grabouw

Best Adventure Experience

Axe'd in Strand

Ceres Rail Company in Cape Town

Fatbike Tours in De Kelders

Mossel Bay Zipline in Mossel Bay

Sharklady Adventures in Gansbaai

Best Tourist Attraction

Beach Huts in Muizenberg

Cango Caves near Oudtshoorn

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway in Cape Town

Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town

V&A Waterfront in Cape Town

Best Wine Farm Experience

Babylonstoren in Franschhoek

Boschendal in Franschhoek

Constantia Glen in Constantia

Spice Route Destination in Paarl

Van Loveren Family Vineyards in Robertson

Best Kids Party Spot

Bugz Playpark in Joostenberg Vlakte

Ipic Play in Durbanville

Melkbossie Farm Animal Sanctuary in Cape Farms

Rollercade in Cape Town

Total Ninja in Observatory

Best Hotel

Coopmanhuijs Boutique Hotel & Spa in Stellenbosch

Mosaic Lagoon Lodge in Stanford

Old Mac Daddy Luxury Trailer Park in Grabouw

The President Hotel in Bantry Bay

Taj Cape Town in Cape Town City Centre

Best Weekend Stay NEW!

360on62 Mountain View Cottages in Montagu

Buff and Fellow Eco Game Farm in George

Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve in Cederberg

Saronsberg Vineyard Cottages in Tulbagh

Vrolikheid Landgoed in Tulbagh

Best Dorpie

Gordon's Bay

Greyton

Knysna

Tulbagh

Yzerfontein

Best Wedding Venue

De Uijlenes in Gansbaai

Eenzgezind in Durbanvillle

Idiom Wines in Somerset West

Joubertsdal Country Estate in Swellendam

Laurent in Somerset West

Best Market

Bay Harbour Market in Hout Bay

Elgin Railway Market in Elgin

Lourensford Market in Somerset West

Oranjezicht City Farm Market in Cape Town

Wild Oats Community Farmers' Market in Sedgefield

Best Amateur Sports Club

Clyde Pinelands Association Football Club in Pinelands

Durbanville Football Club in Durbanville

Hamilton Rugby Club in Green Point

Langa Hockey Club in Langa

West Coast Athletic Club in Table View

Best Professional Sports Team or Person

Cape Town City Football Club

Cape Town Spurs

DHL Stormers

Coach John Dobson (‘Dobbo’)

Coach Desiree Ellis

Best Local Musician

Amy Jones

Craig Lucas

GoodLuck

Will Linley

YoungstaCPT

Best Neighbourhood Shop

Corner Pantry in Rosenpark

Coronation Bazaar in Walmer Estate

Gram Plastic Free Grocer in Somerset West

Parker's Store in Woodstock

The Roots Earth Friendly Pantry in Paarl

Best Hairdresser

At Stylar in Observatory

Balisimo in Table View

Capelli Hair and Beauty in Table View

The Mom Salon in Kuils River

Thea's Hair Studio in Bothasig

Best Barber

Arts Barber Shop in Stellenbosch

Boyz 2 Menz Hair Studio in Lotus River

Brushed By Nazeer in Pelican Park

Moustache Barber Shop in Camps Bay

Sleek Barbershop in Cape Town

Best Place to Sweat

B Boxing Fitness Studio in Wynberg

Maties Gymnasium in Stellenbosch

MissFit Boxing Studio

Parkrun

SN Boxing in Diep River

Best Online Store

ActivityHub in Fish Hoek

Faithful to Nature in Muizenberg

Greenfish in Maitland

Seeds for Africa in Cape Farms

Takealot.com in Cape Town

Best Internet Service Provider

Afrihost

Atomic Access

Herotel

Krypton Web

RSAWEB

Best Professional Service Provider NEW!

Bobbin Embroidery & Apparel in Table View

CoffeeNiqua in George

Dogs Day Out in Strand

Househoppers in Cape Town

What a Treat Professional Pet Care in Cape Town



