Google search trends find South Africans are worried about money

With July being officially designated the annual 'National Savings Month" in South Africa, this is a time when the importance of a savings culture and positive financial behaviour is nationally highlighted.

Google Search trend data reveals that over the past year, the top searched questions on Search by South Africans are: “How to save money?”, “When is an old age pension paid?”, “How to invest money?” and “How to make money online?”

A recent survey shows that most South Africans are well informed about their personal financial situations and also worried about their financial future. The annual inflation rate also eased further to a nine-month low of 5.4% in June 2023 while the savings rate of South Africa is ranked below most emerging economies.

These situations seem likely to drive savings-related interests among South Africans.

The question;“what causes inflation in South Africa '', piqued the interests of citizens in the past year in South Africa. "How long does it take for pension to pay-out after resignation", in the past year was a top question that South Africans asked online. “How to save money as a student” and “Which bank had the highest interest rate for fixed deposits” were also top questions that were asked by netizens in South Africa in the past year.

Below is a round-up of the top savings-related searched questions by South Africans in the past year:

Top searched questions on savings, past year in South Africa:

How to save money? How to save money monthly? What is a savings account? How to save money as a teenager? How to open a savings account?

Top searched questions on pensions, past year in South Africa:

When is an old age pension paid? What is a retirement annuity? How much is an old age pension? How to apply for an old age pension online? Who qualifies for an old age pension in South Africa?

Top searched questions on investments, past year in South Africa:

How to invest money? How to invest in property? How to invest in bitcoin? How to invest in stocks? What is investment?

Top searched ‘how to’ questions on money, past year in South Africa:

How to make money online? How to make money fast? How to save money? How to invest money? How to make money from home?

Additional top searches related to savings, past year in South Africa: