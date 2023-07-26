Google search trends find South Africans are worried about money

Google Search trend data reveals that over the past year, the top searched questions on Search by South Africans are: “How to save money?”, “When is an old age pension paid?”, “How to invest money?” and “How to make money online?”
A recent survey shows that most South Africans are well informed about their personal financial situations and also worried about their financial future. The annual inflation rate also eased further to a nine-month low of 5.4% in June 2023 while the savings rate of South Africa is ranked below most emerging economies.
These situations seem likely to drive savings-related interests among South Africans.
The question;“what causes inflation in South Africa '', piqued the interests of citizens in the past year in South Africa. "How long does it take for pension to pay-out after resignation", in the past year was a top question that South Africans asked online. “How to save money as a student” and “Which bank had the highest interest rate for fixed deposits” were also top questions that were asked by netizens in South Africa in the past year.
Below is a round-up of the top savings-related searched questions by South Africans in the past year: