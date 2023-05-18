Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareClockworkBluegrass DigitalIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Technology News South Africa

Google to delete inactive accounts from December 2023

18 May 2023
In a blog post written by its vice president of product management, Ruth Kricheli, Google announced that it will start deleting inactive personal accounts from December 2023 as part of its updated policy for inactive accounts. Google Accounts that have not been used or signed into for at least two years will be deleted along with its contents - including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Google said it will take a phased approach to this, starting with accounts that were created and never used again. It also said it will send multiple notifications over the months leading up to the deletion to both the account email address and the recovery email.

Google explained the reasoning for the updated policy:

"If an account hasn’t been used for an extended period of time, it is more likely to be compromised. This is because forgotten or unattended accounts often rely on old or re-used passwords that may have been compromised, haven't had two-factor authentication set up, and receive fewer security checks by the user.

"Our internal analysis shows abandoned accounts are at least 10x less likely than active accounts to have a two-step verification set up. Meaning, these accounts are often vulnerable, and once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam."

Keeping your Google Account active

Other than signing in every two years, activity on a Google Account includes these types of actions:

  • Reading or sending an email
  • Using Google Drive
  • Watching a YouTube video
  • Downloading an app on the Google Play Store
  • Using Google Search
  • Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service
NextOptions

Related

The Golden Age for B2B brands with opportunity to untapped a further $1tn of business value
The Golden Age for B2B brands with opportunity to untapped a further $1tn of business value11 May 2023
Actualise your dreams: 'Live your legacy' with Mancosa and East Coast Radio Business Breakfast
East Coast RadioActualise your dreams: 'Live your legacy' with Mancosa and East Coast Radio Business Breakfast3 May 2023
Source: Supplied. Podcast creator and host Maria Christodoulou.
The health podcast everyone's been waiting for3 May 2023
Source: ©The Brand Hopper GAp Inc. joins the ranks of other US companies in downsizing its workforce
Gap continues with restructuring despite no CEO28 Apr 2023
Image supplied. Takealot.com's load shedding solutions buyer expert, Jenny Ruyter, brings some lightness to South Africans amid all the literal darkness
Finding some light (relief) with Takealot28 Apr 2023
Record start to 2023 for MyBroadband
Broad MediaRecord start to 2023 for MyBroadband25 Apr 2023
Predicting the future: Technology's impact on society
Bateleur Brand PlanningPredicting the future: Technology's impact on society21 Apr 2023
Source:
Value-based bidding: Increasing ROI from digital media14 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz