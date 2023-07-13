Hot 102.7FM responds to audience feedback and launches new sports show

Johannesburg-based radio station Hot 102.7FM has taken the latest steps to bolster its on-air content and responded to audience demand by launching a new sports show.

Dylan Rogers, sports presenter at Hot 102.7FM

Hot Sport 60 with Betway will be hosted by Hot 102.7FM sports presenter Dylan Rogers and go out every Friday evening between 6pm and 7pm, giving the station’s sports fans the perfect lead-in to the sporting weekend.

“Our research shows us that our loyal audience are massive sports fans, so it made complete sense to give them another quality product for them to consume, in addition to the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B music,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “It’s great that Betway have seen the potential of this sports show with a difference and the value of speaking directly to our upper SEM audience – an audience that clearly loves its sport and has the disposable income to put towards activities such as sports betting.”

Hot Sport 60 with Betway is a comprehensive guide to the weekend’s top fixtures and the perfect way for sports fans to kick start their sporting weekend, and perhaps take a bit more interest in the biggest sports events.

Rogers will focus on the standout sports fixtures of each weekend, conducting interviews with some of the biggest names in sport – stars, coaches, pundits and former stars – and weave in a fun sports betting element, looking at those particular events and the odds offered by show partner Betway.

Mark Rowles, head of marketing at Betway

“The show will move quickly and bounce from segment to segment, with a lot of content and different sports crammed into the hour,” says Rogers. “And whilst I’m no sports betting expert, I’m looking forward to playing around with the odds and showing our audience the fun and entertainment side of having a punt on your favourite team or event.”

“We at Betway are extremely excited and privileged to announce the partnership with Hot 102.7FM,” says Mark Rowles, head of marketing at Betway. “This is yet another opportunity that allows us to innovatively demonstrate our fully-fledged offering to our ever-growing and diverse customer base. It’s our pleasure to be a part of such an amazing project and we really look forward to providing entertaining content for Hot 102.7FM listeners.”

You can catch Hot Sport 60 with Betway every Friday evening from 6pm to 7pm on 102.7FM, on DStv audio channel 822, and streaming on www.Hot1027.co.za.