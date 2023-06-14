Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

KantarMaximizer SoftwareHOT 102.7FMInvibes AdvertisingStudent VillageMullen Lowe South AfricaBroad MediaThe Hardy BoyseatbigfishAdvertising Media ForumDelta Victor BravoOrnicoThe BarStoneMediaHeads 360Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Hot 102.7FM's 'Pilgrimage' Party hits all the right notes

14 Jun 2023
Issued by: HOT 102.7FM
There were smiles and tears all round, as Johannesburg-based radio station Hot 102.7FM paid tribute to renowned broadcaster Mark Pilgrim by hosting the 'Pilgrimage' Party at The Sound Room in Kyalami on Saturday, 10 June.
Hot 102.7FM's 'Pilgrimage' Party hits all the right notes

In the process, the station contributed R102,000,70 to the Reach for A Dream Foundation – one of Pilgrim’s favourite charities and an organisation he represented on many occasions.

The objective of the event was to celebrate the life and honour the legacy of one of Hot 102.7FM’s most respected and loved presenters and provide listeners with the opportunity to pay their respects to the man many knew simply as ‘Baldy’.

Pilgrim died in March at the age of 53, after a battle with cancer, but left his mark on the radio industry – in the hearts and minds of both its members and listeners – and it was no surprise that tickets to the Pilgrimage Party sold out in less than 48 hours, with over 800 partygoers packing out The Sound Room.

“Such an amazing evening and one I hope Mark would have been proud of,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “An ‘Old Skool’ party dominated by classic '80s party tracks – the kind of party he was the star of on many occasions and just one of the ways we felt, as a station, that we could pay tribute to our friend and the impact he had on all of those around him.”

The evening kicked off with Hot 102.7FM’s Bunny Majaja leading the crowd in an emotional rendition of ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ – the theme song from Pilgrim’s fight with cancer – before DJ sets from Hot 102.7FM’s Madurai and Shawny B, Mickey Pereira and Lil Dave, playing a selection of ‘Old Skool’ hits and all of Pilgrim’s favourite songs.

Hot 102.7FM's 'Pilgrimage' Party hits all the right notes

Partygoers were also treated to a variety of fun activations and stunts involving products and hobbies that featured prominently in the life of Mark Pilgrim, with Logan Woolfson, the Naked Cuber, on hand to build an amazing ‘portrait’ of Pilgrim out of 300 Rubik’s cubes.

There were also versions of the ‘One-Second Challenge’, the ‘Hot Rewind’, and the ‘Anagram Game’, run by Hot 102.7FM presenters, in honour of the popular features from Pilgrim’s radio show, whilst partygoers also had the opportunity to write a dedication to him on an enormous memorial wall.

“These were things that were important to Mark and were part of the many things we loved about him,” says Madurai. “Whilst throwing this party in his honour doesn’t take away the pain of his loss, we hope it just provided another opportunity for those who loved him to pay their respects and say their goodbyes, in a way he would have appreciated.”

Pilgrim enjoyed a long and distinguished radio and television career, which culminated in him finding his ‘spiritual home’ at Hot 102.7FM, where he presented the award-winning Mark Pilgrim Show from Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 12pm.

In 2021 he was inducted into the SA Radio Awards Hall of Fame and will be remembered as one of the radio industry’s most accomplished presenters.

NextOptions
HOT 102.7FM
HOT 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
Read more: Mark Pilgrim, Lloyd Madurai, Hot 102.7FM



Related

Hot 102.7FM responds to evolving audio landscape with launch of new app
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM responds to evolving audio landscape with launch of new app1 day ago
Hot 102.7FM powers Groves & Vineyards to 84% attendance increase
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM powers Groves & Vineyards to 84% attendance increase2 days ago
Hot 102.7FM's Hot Cares throws weight behind 67 Blankets campaign
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM's Hot Cares throws weight behind 67 Blankets campaign8 Jun 2023
Airlink to take Hot 1027 Breakfast to new heights
HOT 102.7FMAirlink to take Hot 1027 Breakfast to new heights8 Jun 2023
Hot 102.7FM flies the SA flag on world stage with global recognition
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM flies the SA flag on world stage with global recognition20 Apr 2023
Hot 102.7FM shakes up on-air lineup
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM shakes up on-air lineup5 Apr 2023
Hot 102.7FM - flying the South African flag on the global stage
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM - flying the South African flag on the global stage5 Apr 2023
Hot 102.7FM nominated for 7 New York Festivals Radio Awards
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM nominated for 7 New York Festivals Radio Awards28 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz