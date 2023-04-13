Industries

Central Media Group supports Free State Arts

13 Apr 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
The central region has over many decades been an important hub for the development of the performing arts. Many of South Africa's greatest thespians have been proud to call the Free State home and have moved through the hallowed halls of the renowned Performing Arts Center of the Free State (Pacofs) in Bloemfontein, considered one of the best theatre facilities in the country.
Central Media Group supports Free State Arts

Such a proud institution, however, needs continued support from the community and the business fraternity to continue to deliver the important service of the development of those in the creative industry and the upliftment of communities through art and culture.

To this end, the Central Media Group has concluded an agreement with Pacofs to join forces and support the development of the performing arts in the Free State.

This will see OFM as the exclusive radio partner and Bloemfontein Courant as the exclusive print partner to Pacofs.

“Pacofs is an institution for the development of arts in the Free State. With new leadership comes new ideas and collaboration. The Central Media Group has considerable reach into OFM's radio audiences and Bloemfontein Courant's readers. This partnership is important to share the journey of so many artists,” says Nick Efstathiou, CEO of Central Media Group.

The announcement also follows the recent appointment of Themba Dlamini as Pacofs CEO in November 2022. Considered an experienced leader, Dlamini has held numerous positions as CEO and chairperson of boards across various public entities.

“We are grateful for this partnership that helps build PACOFS to become a regional and global arts roleplayer again. CMG provides us an opportunity to communicate our artistic programmes and institutional news with valuable theatre lovers, artists, and other stakeholders,” says Dlamini.

OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
Nick Efstathiou, Themba Dlamini, Central Media Group

